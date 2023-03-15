Where to use the Yum Yum Burger Back Room key in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has brought players to the expansive DMZ map Al Mazrah. While players got accustomed to this new battlefield, season two completely rearranged this popular DMZ destination. This new iteration of Al Mazrah is still filled with tons of POIs that players will come across during any given lobby.

Most of Al Mazrah is accessible to players shortly after launching into a lobby, though there are strongholds, rooms, and individual containers that are locked and require keys to open. Players can find these keys either from usual loot locations or off slain hostile NPCs.

The Yum Yum Burger Back Room is one such locked location on Al Mazrah in Warzone 2. If you have the key to this locked room but do not know where to go, this is what you should do.

Where to find the Yum Yum Burger Back Room in Warzone 2 DMZ

After obtaining the Yum Yum Burger Back Room key in Warzone 2 DMZ, players will need to head to the heart of Al Mazrah city, found in the northeastern part of the map. The burger shop itself will be found near the center of the city. The exact positioning of the building can be seen in the screengrab below.

Screengrab via Activision Blizzard

Once players spot the Yum Yum Burger shop, simply enter through the main doors and turn left at the cash registers. Take the first door on your right and through this entry should be another door, but one made of metal with an “X” graffitied across it. Just interact with the door to gain access.

Al Mazrah City is a massive hotspot for both players and hostile NPCs, so be sure that you are prepared for a fight before you enter. As for the content inside, the locked burger shop room has several floors usually filled with fairly useful items.