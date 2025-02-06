When is Season 2 Reloaded in BO6 and Warzone?

It’s already almost time for some new Call of Duty content in season two, with another Reloaded update on the way.

Season Two Reloaded for Black Ops 6 and Warzone is bringing another set of new toys for gamers to play with, including new maps, new weapons, and other updates for the latest and greatest in the CoD franchise.

Here’s when the next update hits CoD, along with everything players can expect to dive into when Season Two Reloaded goes live.

Run back to the objective. Image via Activision

While not yet official, Season Two Reloaded will most likely begin on Feb. 20 at 11am CT. This information can be inferred by announced Warzone playlists ending on that day, along with past CoD content schedules.

BO6 Season 2 Reloaded countdown

With Season Two Reloaded likely to begin on Feb. 20 at 11am CT, the countdown below ends exactly when the new update will be playable:

BO6 and Warzone: Season 2 Reloaded start time

What’s included in BO6 Season 2 Reloaded?

The Season Two Reloaded update will include new content or changes for all of the current modes in BO6, including multiplayer, Zombies, and of course, Warzone. Here’s what we know so far is coming in the update on Feb. 20.

BO6 multiplayer

Let’s kick things off. Image via Activision

Weapon changes

With each substantial update in CoD, weapons get balanced with nerfs or buffs. Expect Season Two Reloaded to take aim at powerful guns and weak ones alike.

Two maps

The BO2 classic map Grind joins the map pool as part of the update, as does a new small-sized Strike map called Bullet.

Grind takes place in a colorful skate park with a classic three-lane design and fun flanking routes, while Bullet is a brand new map for the series taking place on a bullet train with tight corridors.

Several new weapons…and Turtles?

Several new melee weapons are coming to the game, including the dual katanas teased in season two’s art, plus more, including sais, nunchucks, a bo staff, and a skateboard, according to data mines. So, yeah, we’re likely getting the Ninja Turtles as operator skins too.

Activision previously teased “a rip-roaring projectile armament coming later on” as well.

New Perk

Perk slot one gets a new addition some time after the update, called Hunter’s Instinct, which is an Enforcer perk in slot two, which will mark the nearest enemy whenever you eliminate someone.

New events

Several new events offering free rewards are coming after the update, including St. Patrick’s Day: Clover Craze, and others that have not been announced thus far.

BO6 Zombies

Direct hit. Image via Activision

The Tomb: Directed Mode

The latest Zombies map gets Directed Mode in Season Two Reloaded, offering players guidance on how to complete the map’s main Easter Egg quest, as well as better options for farming kills for camos and other challenges.

Limited time mode

“A special Limited Time Mode you won’t want to miss” was teased in the season two blog post, with more info expected soon.

Warzone

Look out below. Image via Activision

New Perk

CoD’s BR gets a new perk in slot one called Low Profile, which enables you to be “able to move more quickly while crouched and prone” and also “move slightly faster when downed.”

Weapon adjustments

Expect some changes to meta weapons in the update, in an effort to change up what weapons are the top picks for players in BR and Resurgence.

More quality of life changes

More updates for bug fixes, and other quality of life issues will be coming in Season Two Reloaded, a season where Raven Software is prioritizing the health of the game over new content.

This article will be updated with more information once it is available.

