What is the skull with crown icon in MW3? – Answered

With the release of Modern Warfare 3, players from around the world are discovering many new features that have been introduced in the newest addition to the Call of Duty franchise, including a new golden skull icon that has appeared in lobby lists.

This new icon hasn’t been explained in the game and has players wondering what the skull with the crown means as they load up into the game with their friends. There is, however, a simple explanation for this icon, along with the other icons found when looking at your squad list before a match begins.

MW3 golden skull and crown icon, explained

The golden skull and crown icon seen next to the player’s name in the squad list means they are the party leader and have control over what the group will be playing.

There is no other additional meaning to the icon. It will transfer over if control over the party is given to another person. You can transfer control of the party by clicking on your teammate’s name in the party list and promoting them to party leader. The golden skull and crown icon will then swap over to that friend, allowing them to start up the game queue as they see fit.

There are also other icons that can be found in the squad list, including the platform that the user is playing on, along with whether or not they are using a controller or a mouse and keyboard.