What is Modern Warfare 3’s TTK?

TTK is a non-stop conversation starter in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with players endlessly discussing how the TTK compares to MW2. But what is TTK? How does it stack up to recent iterations of CoD?

There’s a certain lingo that is traditionally associated with Call of Duty. Noob, fragged, spawn camping, slide canceling, and this is barely scratching the surface. Modern Warfare 3‘s pre and post-release discourse has commonly featured one resounding aspect—TTK.

Outside of the core mechanics from MW3, such as the best guns to all the best Perks, TTK, on its own, has a huge bearing on how games play out. So let’s take a deep dive into the subject and how much it’s actually affecting your MW3 experience.

What is TTK in CoD?

Why aren’t you dead? | Image via Activision.

TTK stands for time-to-kill, and this represents how long it takes a weapon to kill a player in a game of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 online multiplayer, or any other shooter.

The data obviously does vary from weapon to weapon and depends on which attachments you have equipped, as well as where you land your shots. Time-to-kill though is recognized as the average time taken to kill an enemy player with a gun that lands all of its shots at close, medium, and long range.

What is the TTK in MW3?

Using analysis from YouTube CoD guru TrueGameData, Modern Warfare 3‘s TTK appears to be at least one full shot longer to kill compared to MW2.

One of the most notable differences in Modern Warfare 3 is that every player starts out with 150 HP compared to recent CoD games which have gone with 100 HP.

TrueGameData explains that the hitboxes for major limb areas in MW3 have generally been made more receptive to damage, especially the arms that have had their damage potential increased. So, while you do have more health in MW3, if a player is accurate with upper-body shots, then you can still die quite quickly.

How does MW3‘s TTK compare to other CoD games?

TheXclusiveAce, another veteran of Call of Duty weapons and game data, claims that Modern Warfare 3‘s TTK is one of the slowest in CoD‘s history.

Now, the data was taken from the MW3 Beta, and TheXclusiveAce hasn’t done an updated video, which could suggest that the full game mirrors the beta. In this case, a chart featuring the TTK in every Call of Duty online multiplayer package had some eye-opening statistics.

Assault rifles in MW3, at around 310-320ms, rank as the third-lowest TTK they’ve ever been in CoD, only falling behind Black Ops Cold War and Black Ops 4. It is miles clear of fourth place though—Infinite Warfare.

Whereas MW3‘s SMGs are outright the second-lowest TTK, sitting around 280-290ms, but are comfortably well behind Black Ops 4 again.