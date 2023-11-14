The humble submachine gun was originally touted as an emergency backup for players, but in Modern Warfare 3 it takes center stage. With the right attachments and class loadouts, a good SMG can keep up with any assault rifle out there.
But, among the many options available to MW3 players, there are some that are simply the best in the business. Here’s our picks for the best SMGs in MW3.
The best SMGs in MW3
Rival-9
Best Rival-9 attachments in MW3
- Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor S
- Barrel: Rival-38E Fire Starter Barrel
- Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop
- Optic: Mk. 3 Reflector
- Stock: Rival-FA Tactical Stock
The bulk of MW3’s new SMG offerings are on the list, most notably the Rival-9. This weapon platform lays down fire at an incredible rate and needs very little to control its recoil. With the right attachments, think of it as a mini-ACR from the good ol’ MW2 days.
Striker
Best Striker attachments in MW3
- Optic: MK. 23 Reflector
- Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip
- Stock: Lachmann Recon Series Stock
- Rear Grip: SAKIN ZX Grip
Are any MW3 open beta players still here? You probably remember the Striker, aka the UMP-45, absolutely tearing apart lobbies. The bad news is Sledgehammer rightfully nerfed the Striker before the official launch of MW3. The good news? It’s still a machine to be reckoned with and holds a top spot on our list.
Striker-9
Best Striker-9 attachments in MW3
- Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip
- Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor S
The Striker’s…older brother? Where the Striker-9 excels, outside of its near-identical looks, is in the range department. With the Striker Recon Long Barrel alone this SMG can compete with the lower-end assault rifles for damage over distance and sports a much faster fire rate. Control the recoil, and this thing is a beast.
WSP-9
Best WSP-9 attachments in MW3
- Muzzle: Bruen Cubic Comp
- Stock: WSP Factory Stock
- Underbarrel: FTAC MSP-98 Handstop
- Magazine: 32 Round Mag
- Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds
We’ve got another brother-sister SMG pairing now, starting with the WSP-9; arguably the pick of the bunch on day one. Casual and competitive players alike have flocked to the WSP-9 thanks in part to its status as a versatile all-rounder that, with the right attachments, can fit any build or map.
WSP Swarm
Best WSP Swarm attachments in MW3
- Barrel: WSP Infiltrator Integrated Suppressor
- Stock: No Stock
- Rear Grip: WSP Tac-20 Grip
- Laser: Point-G3P 04
- Magazine: 20 Round Mag
The WSP Swarm is my personal favorite, but not as a primary weapon. I use the WSP Swarm in my dual-primary loadouts but strip the weapon back for draw speed and hip fire accuracy purely as a support weapon to a longer-ranged rifle. It’s a more-than-handy backup in case you’re caught unawares and need a thousand RPM to survive.
VEL 46
Best VEL 46 attachments in MW3
- Muzzle: EXF Huntress-90
- Optic: KR V4 LK Riser
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Magazine: 30 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip
One SMG from MW2 makes the cut, and that’s the VEL 46. Commonly referred to as an MP7, the VEL was a consistent damage-dealer in MW3’s prequel and, while its peers didn’t make a successful transition to the new game, the VEL did with flying colors. It’s a trustworthy piece of kit that will keep you alive more often than not.