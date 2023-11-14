The humble submachine gun was originally touted as an emergency backup for players, but in Modern Warfare 3 it takes center stage. With the right attachments and class loadouts, a good SMG can keep up with any assault rifle out there.

But, among the many options available to MW3 players, there are some that are simply the best in the business. Here’s our picks for the best SMGs in MW3.

The best SMGs in MW3

Rival-9

Best Rival-9 attachments in MW3

Muzzle : HMRES Mod Suppressor S

: HMRES Mod Suppressor S Barrel : Rival-38E Fire Starter Barrel

: Rival-38E Fire Starter Barrel Underbarrel : XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop Optic : Mk. 3 Reflector

: Mk. 3 Reflector Stock: Rival-FA Tactical Stock

The bulk of MW3’s new SMG offerings are on the list, most notably the Rival-9. This weapon platform lays down fire at an incredible rate and needs very little to control its recoil. With the right attachments, think of it as a mini-ACR from the good ol’ MW2 days.

Striker

Best Striker attachments in MW3

Optic: MK. 23 Reflector

MK. 23 Reflector Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel

Striker Recon Long Barrel Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

Chewk Angled Grip Stock: Lachmann Recon Series Stock

Lachmann Recon Series Stock Rear Grip: SAKIN ZX Grip

Are any MW3 open beta players still here? You probably remember the Striker, aka the UMP-45, absolutely tearing apart lobbies. The bad news is Sledgehammer rightfully nerfed the Striker before the official launch of MW3. The good news? It’s still a machine to be reckoned with and holds a top spot on our list.

Striker-9

Best Striker-9 attachments in MW3

Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel

Striker Recon Long Barrel Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor S

The Striker’s…older brother? Where the Striker-9 excels, outside of its near-identical looks, is in the range department. With the Striker Recon Long Barrel alone this SMG can compete with the lower-end assault rifles for damage over distance and sports a much faster fire rate. Control the recoil, and this thing is a beast.

WSP-9

Best WSP-9 attachments in MW3

Muzzle: Bruen Cubic Comp

Bruen Cubic Comp Stock: WSP Factory Stock

WSP Factory Stock Underbarrel: FTAC MSP-98 Handstop

FTAC MSP-98 Handstop Magazine: 32 Round Mag

32 Round Mag Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds

We’ve got another brother-sister SMG pairing now, starting with the WSP-9; arguably the pick of the bunch on day one. Casual and competitive players alike have flocked to the WSP-9 thanks in part to its status as a versatile all-rounder that, with the right attachments, can fit any build or map.

WSP Swarm

Best WSP Swarm attachments in MW3

Barrel: WSP Infiltrator Integrated Suppressor

Stock: No Stock

Rear Grip: WSP Tac-20 Grip

Laser: Point-G3P 04

Magazine: 20 Round Mag

The WSP Swarm is my personal favorite, but not as a primary weapon. I use the WSP Swarm in my dual-primary loadouts but strip the weapon back for draw speed and hip fire accuracy purely as a support weapon to a longer-ranged rifle. It’s a more-than-handy backup in case you’re caught unawares and need a thousand RPM to survive.

VEL 46

Best VEL 46 attachments in MW3

Muzzle: EXF Huntress-90

EXF Huntress-90 Optic: KR V4 LK Riser

KR V4 LK Riser Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

One SMG from MW2 makes the cut, and that’s the VEL 46. Commonly referred to as an MP7, the VEL was a consistent damage-dealer in MW3’s prequel and, while its peers didn’t make a successful transition to the new game, the VEL did with flying colors. It’s a trustworthy piece of kit that will keep you alive more often than not.