What is Cursed Ammo in MW3?

It's cursed for a reason.
Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|
Published: Feb 22, 2024 08:47 am
Zombie soldier in MW3 season two Horde Hunt opening
Screenshot by Dot Esports

As zombies fill Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer modes for season two, the hunt for exclusive cosmetic items begins. If you’re wondering what Cursed Ammo is, what it does, and how to get it in MW3, here is everything we know about this unique item.

MW3: What is Cursed Ammo?

Featured Zombies Horde Hunt challenges in MW3
A cosmetic item or a new field upgrade? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cursed Ammo is an exclusive Munitions Box in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and is part of the Horde Hunt limited-time event. Each week of the Horde Hunt event includes different Featured Zombies challenges, each with a unique cosmetic reward. These are:

  • Base Zombies: Epic Aether Tool
  • Armored Zombies: Tiny Screams Charm
  • Hellhounds: Dogs of Hell Calling Card
  • Mimics: Cursed Ammo

You need to collect 200 Mimic skulls and bones to unlock the Cursed Ammo Munitions Box. The road to unlocking this Munitions Box, the third cosmetic item, is a challenging and somewhat tedious one, especially when you learn what Cursed Ammo is. The hard truth is that Cursed Ammo simply acts as a cosmetic item in MW3. It doesn’t add any new effect to the Munitions Box.

How to get Cursed Ammo in MW3?

Hordepoint: Mimic Mania in MW3
Farm Mimic skulls in Hordepoint. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to unlock Cursed Ammo is to kill Mimics or find their bones inside chests. You need to collect 200 Mimic skulls and bones, achieved primarily by killing these elite zombies. The best way to collect Mimic parts is through the Mimic Mania Hordepoint. These Mimics have a high health pool, making the time-to-kill with standard loadout weapons incredibly long. Make sure to pick up pack-a-punched weapons at the Hardpoint in Hordepoint mode to kill Mimics quicker.

You have better luck killing Mimics in tier one Infected Strongholds or bounty contracts in Modern Warfare 3: Zombies. However, it takes longer to complete the Cursed Ammo challenge using this method. Alternatively, you can find Mimic bones by looting countless WZ chests.

Zombie horde in MW3 Horde Hunt opening for season two
Look out for Mimics in Hordepoint, MWZ, or find skulls in WZ chests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elite zombies spawn frequently in Mimic Mania Hordepoint, making it the best option for those grinding this challenge. Be mindful that multiple bone drops won’t spawn after killing a Mimic, meaning that obtaining these during a match works on a first-come, first-served basis. If you kill a Mimic and someone else picks up your Mimic drop, you’ll have to kill yet another elite zombie to claim its bones.

Hadley Vincent
A Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that M. Night would be jealous of. Their shocking twist? "The Last of Us II is a masterpiece."