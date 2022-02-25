What are Nebula V bombs and how do they work in Call of Duty: Warzone?

A new feature was added to Call of Duty: Warzone as part of a season two update on Feb. 24, and it has the potential to completely upend battle royale games on Caldera.

It’s called the Nebula V bomb, and it’s dangerous and potentially game-changing when used correctly. It’s found as a very rare drop inside of loot crates throughout the map and will completely pollute an area with hazardous gas for a period of time.

If you’re lucky enough to find one, you can use it to manipulate player rotations by detonating it and creating an expanding gas cloud inside of the safe zone for about two minutes after a pretty big initial explosion.

The video above illustrates the Nebula V bomb in action. Once a player activates it, much like a bomb in Search and Destroy, a countdown will begin and warn all players in the game that it’s about to detonate, showing its location on the mini-map.

Once the bomb explodes, the expanding gas cloud will fill the circle denoted on the map, so that area will be dangerous to dwell in for long. The cloud deals damage over time to player armor, along with being very dangerous with its initial explosion, and also highly obscures the view with its green hue.

When and where players use the Nebula V bomb is a strategic decision. It can combine with the actual gas circle to prevent players from rotating properly while it shrinks, or it could even force out an enemy team that refuses to move.

Keep an eye out for Nebula V when dropping in to Caldera. You won’t miss its inception thanks to the quite loud and obvious notification, a la a nuke in multiplayer games, but you should still fear its arrival.