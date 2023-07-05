Warzone Elimination Challenge: Rules, rewards, platforms, and dates

Eliminations are the name of the game.

Are you a dominant Warzone player? Do you eliminate players by the handful? It’s time to prove your skills with the Warzone Elimination Challenge, a special limited-time event in partnership with PlayStation complete with rewards for those who are up to the test.

With Warzone season four now well underway, Activision is spicing things up for players with this new limited-time event that offers free rewards simply for getting kills during matches. That means you don’t need to go out of your way during games to complete odd tasks, which is even better.

If you want to get your hands on some cosmetics as part of this event, here’s everything you need to know about the Warzone Elimination Challenge.

You can get free rewards by eliminating your enemies. Image via Activision

When does the Warzone Elimination Challenge end?

The Warzone Elimination Challenge comes to an end on Tuesday, July 11, giving players six days to complete the three challenges.

This was confirmed in a tweet by the PlayStation UK Twitter account on July 3.

Warzone Elimination Challenge rewards and challenges

Activision has set three tasks in the Warzone Elimination Challenge, two of which you need to complete yourself, while the final challenge is set for the entire community.

Each challenge comes with its own reward, and thankfully, none of them are too difficult.

Get five eliminations: Calling Card and Emblem

Calling Card and Emblem Get 50 eliminations: Double Weapon XP Token and Double XP Player Token

Double Weapon XP Token and Double XP Player Token Community challenge – Get 20,000,000 eliminations: Calling Card and Emblem

Warzone Elimination Challenge rules

The rules for the Warzone Elimination Challenge are simple: Get kills.

These tasks can only be completed in Battle Royale or Resurgence modes but can be done on any map, so you don’t need to change if you prefer Vondel over Al Mazrah. Kills in DMZ don’t count towards the Warzone Elimination Challenge though, so don’t waste your time in there if you’re hoping to get your hands on cosmetics.

Warzone Elimination Challenge platforms

The Warzone Elimination Challenge is only on PS4 or PS5 at the moment, so those on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S are going to miss out on these rewards.

