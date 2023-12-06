Warzone devs openly discuss future weapon balancing plans—and players are stoked

It's something that should make many excited.

Call of Duty players are enjoying the new Warzone experience, including Modern Warfare 3 integration and the Urzikstan map, on day one of season one thus far.

But a new announcement from the battle royale’s developer, Raven Software, may have fans even more excited for the future—and it involves the studio’s plans for weapon balancing in the game moving forward.

This is good news. Image via Activision

Raven clarified today that “the shared goal alongside our partners at Sledgehammer Games is maintaining a broad and balanced spectrum of weapons across the MW3 offering,” which ultimately means being careful with how it balances guns.

“Considering the distinct nature of Warzone engagements, which can differ significantly from MP scenarios, we have to meticulously consider various factors when sharing weapons across titles,” Raven said in a new post on Twitter/X. “We have to do so while remaining mindful of not disrupting how weapons feel across experiences.”

Raven took over the main development of Warzone a few years ago and often finds itself working with different studios and different CoD titles, such as Sledgehammer now with MW3.

The developer concluded that “striking the right balance for general damage ranges and more specifically effectiveness at long distances is paramount,” and that “the goal is to bring weapons as close to the intended time-to-kill range for Warzone.“

“As such, title-specific weapon balance has been and will continue to be implemented where needed,” Raven said.

The responses to the post on Twitter were filled with many excited about the news, posting several “W” replies. The enhanced movement, new perks, weapons, and map have Warzone fans excited for more, and the news of separate balancing from MW3 multiplayer is a welcome announcement on day one of the new season.

Warzone’s new free-to-play experience and map, alongside MW3’s season one, is available now.