Warzone adds super jumps, slides, and dives in ‘Resurgence Games’ April Fools’ Day update 

It’s one of the most annoying days of the year, but Call of Duty: Warzone is adding some harmless fun today for those looking to relax after a long day of dodging dumb, fake news on the internet.

That’s right, it’s April Fools’ Day, so you should be double-checking everything you read online today (you should be doing that anyway). And to celebrate, Warzone has added a special “Resurgence Games” twist on the respawn-enabled mode.

Today, in the Resurgence Quads playlist on Vondel, CoD players are given all perks, have the ability to jump, slide, and dive very far distances, and the swimming animation is also sped up a lot. It’s completely ridiculous, as can be seen above in the clip from TeePee playing this morning after the playlist update went live.

CoD announced the silly mode with a fun video on Twitter, as an example of what a harmless April Fools’ Day prank can be. Other modes and maps seem to be unaffected, so those looking to super jump all around the map should hop on Vondel for some chaos.

The mid-air gunfights in the mode are somewhat reminiscent of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, just jacked up to very high levels. It’s good fun for a few games, and the option to play normal modes is available alongside it, so those who wish to avoid it entirely can do so with ease.

The “first and final Resurgence Games” will likely just last throughout the day, or possibly two, before season three in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone begins on Wednesday, April 3 with new content for players to enjoy, such as a new battle pass and the return of the Rebirth Island map.

Season three of MW3 and Warzone will also add the Specialist perk, multiple new weapons, multiple new events and modes, and more.

