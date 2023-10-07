Prolific CoD leaker claims futuristic Advanced Warfare guns coming to MW3 next year

Call of Duty leaker El Bobberto, formerly known as BobNetworkUK before his account got banned for leaking future content, is back at it again just hours into Modern Warfare 3’s early access beta.

Bob, who’s been DMCA’d by Activision on numerous occasions and provided leaks in the past that eventually came true multiple times, tweeted claims on Oct. 7 that some futuristic weaponry is coming to MW3 in seasonal content next year.

Advanced Modern Warfare. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to Bob, four weapons from 2014’s Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare will make their way into MW3 during season three. If previous schedules of CoD seasons are anything to go by, that means they may be arriving as early as April.

Bob says that the EM1, ASM1 (AMS1 likely a typo), BAL27, and MORS from CoD AW will be coming to MW3. And it’s really not that difficult to believe. Sledgehammer Games developed AW, so these could be part of a throwback-futuristic hybrid season. And they’ve already brought back the EM1 laser rifle once before, in 2021’s Call of Duty: Vanguard as the reimagined EX1.

The ASM1 SMG and the BAL27 assault rifle were two of the favorite guns in AW, so their return would likely be exciting for many players who enjoyed the futuristic, exosuit-based jetpack CoD game from nine years ago.

These weapons are far from confirmed just yet, but Bob’s track record with leaks lends credence to the claim. Stay tuned throughout the next few months to see if Bob nailed another one or if Sledgehammer and Activision even pivot away from the plan.

While the leaks point to these weapons joining several months from now, it’s just an extension of what an exciting time it is to be a CoD fan each fall when a new title releases and a new beta is available for players to try out.

MW3’s early access PlayStation beta is ongoing, and it will come to PC and Xbox next week starting on Oct. 12, ahead of the game’s full release on Nov. 10.

