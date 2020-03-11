Twitch drops return for Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty Twitch drops are back on the menu to celebrate the launch of Warzone.

When Twitch viewers link their Call of Duty accounts, they can earn some loot just by watching certain streamers who have activated drops on their channels.

Watching eligible streams for one hour will earn the “Airborne Commander” shiny emblem. Watching for two hours earns one hour of Double XP, while three hours grants the “Cataclysmic” MP7 weapon blueprint.

All of the loot can be used in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Warzone is free-to-play, so anyone can earn the loot without paying for anything.

The steps to link your accounts and earn loot can be found below:

Step one: Get a Call of Duty account

Registering for a Call of Duty account is a relatively easy process that gives you some awesome benefits. Accounts make it possible for crossplay to be enabled in Modern Warfare, including Warzone. Plus, you can get the latest intel and personalized stats.

Get an account by going here. If you already have an account, you’re all set.

Step two: Link and re-link

Once you have a Call of Duty account, connect it to your Twitch account so you can start earning.

Go here to link your Call of Duty and Twitch accounts.

If you already have a Twitch account linked, you may need to re-link. Re-linking ensures you’ve enabled the correct permissions to earn rewards.

Go here to re-link your Call of Duty and Twitch accounts.

Step three: Watch and Earn

Then, head to Twitch and take a look at the streamers who are playing Warzone. On drop eligible streams, you’ll see a callout that “drops are enabled,” so you know you’re officially watching and earning. From there, click the stream and enjoy the gameplay.