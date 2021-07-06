Treyarch teases new Wonder Weapon, tactical grenade coming in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies map Mauer der Toten

The map is scheduled to become available this month.

The next round-based Zombies map in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Mauer der Toten, is set to be released sometime this month. But before that happens, Treyarch has given fans a preview of two new items joining the fray.

The developer posted blueprint images today for what appears to be a new Wonder Weapon and tactical grenade coming to Black Ops Cold War in Mauer der Toten. Based on the writing on the blueprints, the Wonder Weapon could be called the CRBR-S, while the tactical grenade might be known as the LT53 Kazimir.

The CRBR-S is a “fully automatic handgun” that “fires lethal energy blast,” according to the blueprint. Based on the design, it looks like there will be a basic version of the CRBR-S and then potentially three different forms or upgrades for the supposed Wonder Weapon.

The LT53 Kazimir, on the other hand, “temporarily opens a portal to the Dark Aether” and “absorbs objects in a small radius and teleports them,” according to Treyarch. This description makes the LT53 Kazimir sound somewhat comparable to the Gersh Device, a tactical grenade from Black Ops Zombies maps Ascension and Moon. But we won’t know exactly what the CRBR-S or LT53 Kazimir are capable of until Mauer der Toten officially becomes playable.

This isn’t the first time Treyarch has used blueprints to tease upcoming additions in Zombies. In January, the developer posted a similar image for the R.A.I. K-84, which is Firebase Z’s unique Wonder Weapon. An in-game blueprint is also part of the quest to get a free R.A.I. K-84 in Firebase Z, so Treyarch could be setting the stage for something similar in Mauer der Toten.

The return of the popular perk Mule Kick was teased last week, too. Mule Kick allows players to hold three weapons instead of two, making it an instant buy in almost every game.

It’s still unclear exactly when Mauer der Toten will be released, but Treyarch announced last month that it’ll arrive in July.