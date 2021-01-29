The R.A.I. K-84 is Firebase Z’s new Wonder Weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Treyarch has revealed the name of the new Wonder Weapon in Firebase Z, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s upcoming Zombies map.

It's called the R.A.I. K-84 and the new gun can be seen in action in the trailer for Firebase Z, which was released yesterday. It looks like it's going to be a ton of fun—if you put in the work to get it in your hands.

Behold the latest breakthrough in Omega weapons development: the R.A.I. K-84. pic.twitter.com/8VkWbmeACk — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) January 29, 2021

The Twitter post also included an image of a blueprint for the gun, revealing some of its details. It looks like the weapon uses a power cell of some kind and it includes a note that says "don't forget to charge," which could hint at how it works.

The weapon resembles a kind of superpowered AK-47, which would fit with its Russian origins as a weapon by the Omega group, the main adversaries in the new Zombies storyline.

Like Wonder Weapons in the past, the R.A.I. K-84 will likely require some Easter egg-hunting work to put it together so it can be wielded inside of Firebase Z. At high levels, it might even be a necessity.

The R.A.I. K-84 will go live with Firebase Z and more additional content inside of Black Ops Cold War on Feb. 4.