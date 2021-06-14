Call of Duty’s new Zombies map, Mauer der Toten, confirmed for July

The newest round-based Zombies experience is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War next month, Treyarch confirmed today. It’s called Mauer der Toten, which translates to “Wall of the Dead.”

With season four launching later this week, Zombies fans will have to wait just a bit longer for a new, classic Zombies experience. Outbreak mode will be expanded before then, but many are looking forward to the round-based feel that players have come accustomed to over the past 10-plus years.

The next chapter in the Dark Aether story arrives July 2021.



Prepare for #MauerDerToten in Season Four. pic.twitter.com/fzGJu3gBvV — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) June 14, 2021

“Fans of ‘Die Maschine,’ ‘Firebase Z,’ and other classic round-based Zombies experiences will be welcomed home in ‘Mauer der Toten,’ the next chapter in the Black Ops Cold War Zombies coming mid-season,” Treyarch said before confirming the July release period. “Taking place after the events of ‘Operation Excision’ in Outbreak, the Dark Aether story will continue in Treyarch’s next Zombies map, where players will take on new terrors in war-torn East Berlin after a devastating zombie invasion has overtaken the city.”

The team offered just one screengrab of the new map, which can be seen above, depicting East Berlin at night. The last round-based Zombies map, Firebase Z, was released in February, offering a new Wonder Weapon, enemy types, and more. Fans will be hoping for more of the same out of Mauer der Toten.

Treyarch also said “the Zombies team is chomping at the bit to share more about this new experience soon, but for now, expect ‘Mauer der Toten’ to offer plenty of new twists, turns, and terrifying undead threats for players to conquer.”