Treyarch releases Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War promotional poster

Treyarch shared a promotional poster today that could be the cover art for the newest Call of Duty title.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, set to be released later this year, has been teased by developers Treyarch for the past week. Following the release of the teaser trailer yesterday, the potential cover art has been revealed today.

The art features two soldiers with brightly colored Russian and American posters littered around them. The poster seems to depict one Russian soldier and one American soldier since the famous Russian hammer and sickle symbol can be seen on what looks to be the left soldier’s ushanka, a winter hat in Russia.

The poster is different from previous iterations of CoD cover art, which typically focused on a dark and gritty depiction of warfare.

The bald eagle, which is the emblem of America, can be seen on the right side of the image. That means this image could depict the feud between the United States and Russia during the Cold War from 1947 to 1991.

The game could follow the story of “Perseus,” which is the codename of the Russian spy who supposedly infiltrated Western intelligence, according to KBG defector Yuri Bezmenov. This grizzly storyline was seen during the official teaser trailer yesterday.

Although fans haven’t seen any gameplay of the upcoming title yet, the teaser trailer yesterday revealed that the worldwide reveal will be on Aug. 26.