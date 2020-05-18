Treyarch celebrates 10th anniversary of Call of Duty: Black Ops reveal with new video

The numbers, Mason. What do they mean?

Call of Duty: Black Ops was revealed to the world 10 years ago today and the developers at Treyarch have marked the anniversary with a special new video.

The video is basically a highlight reel of the first Black Ops game, which featured a fantastic campaign and stellar multiplayer. Alex Mason, Frank Woods, and Jason Hudson are all featured in the video.

The Black Ops series received three sequels with Black Ops II, III, and 4. The latter two games were controversial for their inclusion of advanced movement like wall-running and high jumping.

Along with Modern Warfare, Black Ops has been one of Call of Duty’s successful sub-franchises. As of the end of 2019, Black Ops was the highest-selling CoD game with nearly 31 million copies sold. Black Ops II sold another almost 30 million and Black Ops III sold almost 27 million.

New rumors about Treyarch’s 2020 Call of Duty suggest that it’ll be a “soft reboot” of the Black Ops franchise with an all-new Cold War campaign featuring Mason, Woods, Hudson, and more. The rumor says the game will be called either Call of Duty: Classified or just Call of Duty: Black Ops.

We should know more about whatever Call of Duty 2020 will be in the coming weeks. For now, Treyarch is celebrating 10 years of the series.