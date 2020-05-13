New, detailed rumor suggests Call of Duty 2020 will be a “soft reboot” of Black Ops

Another set of rumors about Call of Duty 2020 has hit the internet and it has some exciting prospects for fans of the Black Ops franchise.

The rumor is from someone on the GamingLeaksAndRumours Reddit page who claims that the information comes to them “from a source that is involved in primarily screenwriting for television and film, although they sometimes are brought on as a consultant to review storytelling in the videogame industry.”

As with all rumors, this information should be taken lightly, but it’s fun to read about and speculate. In short, the post claims that the new Call of Duty will be a “soft reboot” of Black Ops, much in the same way that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was a soft reboot of that franchise.

The rumor suggests that the game will be called either Call of Duty: Classified or just Call of Duty: Black Ops, which was the name of 2010’s launch of the BO franchise.

The post mentions the story incorporating Alex Mason, Frank Woods, and Jason Hudson, who were all central characters in the original Black Ops storyline. The new story will reportedly take place in Vietnam during the Cold War, as well as other Cold War-era locations, and it will have “visceral” elements like blood, gore, and torture scenes.

Whatever the truth may be about Call of Duty 2020, we’ll most likely be finding out more in the next few weeks, which is around the same time when the yearly CoD title is revealed.