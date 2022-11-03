Fry like the players on the most winnest CDL roster.

Atlanta FaZe has become one of the top teams in the Call of Duty League after a dominating performance in Modern Warfare, Cold War, and Vanguard. For the fourth iteration of the CDL, Atlanta FaZe are looking to continue its winning streak and plan on doing it by having some of the best-optimized weapons in the game.

SlasheR, aBeZy, Simp, and Cellium have each released their own loadouts for different weapons in Modern Warfare II to share with fans so they too can FaZe Up. These weapons range from popular assault rifles like the TAQ-56 to destructive snipers like the MCPR-300. Which class the player chooses will be based on their individual playstyle whether it be aggressive or more passive.

Here are the weapon classes for every member of Atlanta FaZe:

Atlanta FaZe’s MW2 loadouts and classes

SlasheR

TAQ-56

Barrel: 14.5 Tundra Pro

14.5 Tundra Pro Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Demo Cleanshot Grip Sight: Cronen Mini Pro

KASTOV 762

Barrel: IG-K30 406MM

IG-K30 406MM Muzzle: T2L-90 V3

T2L-90 V3 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: True TAC Grip

True TAC Grip Sight: Slimline Pro

M4*

Barrel: 14” Carbine Shroud

14” Carbine Shroud Muzzle: XTEN Ported 290

XTEN Ported 290 Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Rear Grip: XTEN Rear Grip

XTEN Rear Grip Stock: Corio Precio Factory

*also used by Cellium

Cellium

STB 566

Barrel: 508MM Rear Guard

508MM Rear Guard Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip

Operator Foregrip Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip

STIP-40 Grip Sight: Slimline Pro

TAQ-56

Barrel: 14.5 Tundra Pro

14.5 Tundra Pro Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Demo Cleanshot Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

MCPR-300

Barrel: 2” OMX-456

2” OMX-456 Sight: Cronen Zero-P

Cronen Zero-P Magazine: 5 Round

5 Round Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah

Cronen Cheetah Stock: FSS Merc

Simp

VAZNEV-9K

We stole @SimpXO 's Vaznev 9k class. Maybe you can be a terror too 😉#EZAF pic.twitter.com/uWE2XdLb3U — Atlanta FaZe (@ATLFaZe) October 28, 2022

Muzzle: Longshot KT85

Longshot KT85 Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

aBeZy

VAZNEV-9K

Muzzle: Bruen Penqulium Muzzle

Bruen Penqulium Muzzle Stock: True-Tac

True-Tac Rear Grip: Otrezat

KASTOV-74U

