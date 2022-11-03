Atlanta FaZe has become one of the top teams in the Call of Duty League after a dominating performance in Modern Warfare, Cold War, and Vanguard. For the fourth iteration of the CDL, Atlanta FaZe are looking to continue its winning streak and plan on doing it by having some of the best-optimized weapons in the game.
SlasheR, aBeZy, Simp, and Cellium have each released their own loadouts for different weapons in Modern Warfare II to share with fans so they too can FaZe Up. These weapons range from popular assault rifles like the TAQ-56 to destructive snipers like the MCPR-300. Which class the player chooses will be based on their individual playstyle whether it be aggressive or more passive.
Here are the weapon classes for every member of Atlanta FaZe:
Atlanta FaZe’s MW2 loadouts and classes
SlasheR
TAQ-56
- Barrel: 14.5 Tundra Pro
- Muzzle: Komodo Heavy
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip
- Sight: Cronen Mini Pro
KASTOV 762
- Barrel: IG-K30 406MM
- Muzzle: T2L-90 V3
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Rear Grip: True TAC Grip
- Sight: Slimline Pro
M4*
- Barrel: 14” Carbine Shroud
- Muzzle: XTEN Ported 290
- Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40
- Rear Grip: XTEN Rear Grip
- Stock: Corio Precio Factory
*also used by Cellium
Cellium
STB 566
- Barrel: 508MM Rear Guard
- Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp
- Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip
- Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip
- Sight: Slimline Pro
TAQ-56
- Barrel: 14.5 Tundra Pro
- Muzzle: Komodo Heavy
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip
- Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity
MCPR-300
- Barrel: 2” OMX-456
- Sight: Cronen Zero-P
- Magazine: 5 Round
- Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah
- Stock: FSS Merc
Simp
VAZNEV-9K
- Muzzle: Longshot KT85
- Stock: Otrezat Stock
- Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip
aBeZy
VAZNEV-9K
- Muzzle: Bruen Penqulium Muzzle
- Stock: True-Tac
- Rear Grip: Otrezat
KASTOV-74U
- Barrel: BR209
- Muzzle: Komodo Heavy
- Underbarrel: Bruen Sync Shot
- Rear Grip: True-Tac RearStock: Markeev R7