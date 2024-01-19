The Best TAQ Evolvere loadout in Warzone season one

Raven Software nerfed several LMGs in the Modern Warfare 3 Season One Reloaded update, opening the door for a new contender. But in all honestly, it likely won’t be the TAQ Evolvere just yet.

LMGs have dominated the early stages of Warzone so far, so Raven Software brought the class back down to earth in the Jan. 17 update. The Bruen MK9, DG-58 LSW, Pulyemot 762, and TAQ Eradicator all had their minimum and maximum damage values decreased.

You would think MW3′s newest LMG, the TAQ Evolvere, would slot in nicely to fill in that void, but a few weaknesses hold the Season One Reloaded weapon back from shining brighter than other options.

Best TAQ Evolvere loadout in Warzone 3

MW3 introduced the TAQ Evolvere as a new weapon. If you still haven’t got around to it, we have a guide on unlocking the new LMG. Despite its limitations, we did our best to create the ideal TAQ Evolvere. Like other weapons in the TAQ family, the LMG has reliable iron sights and incredible accuracy but doesn’t do a lot of damage.

Our loadout focuses on increasing the LMG’s kill ability by improving bullet velocity, damage range, and accuracy in long-range engagements.

Just look at this beast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best TAQ Evolvere build in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor L Barrel: LRF Righteous Long Barrel

LRF Righteous Long Barrel Underbarrel: SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

SL Skeletal Vertical Grip Stock: Bombardier Stock

Bombardier Stock Ammunition: 7.62x51mm High Grain Rounds

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor L improves recoil control, bullet velocity, and range at the cost of mobility. Meanwhile, the LRF Righteous Long Barrel also increases bullet velocity and range, improves accuracy, and sacrifices more mobility.

The TAQ Evolvere is already a slow weapon, so we might as well forget about mobility and focus more on the LMG’s strength as a long-distance weapon. Along that line of thinking, the Bombardier Stock reduces gun kick and recoil difficulties.

But we don’t want to sacrifice mobility completely, so the SL Skeletal Vertical Grip slightly improves ADS and sprint-to-fire speed.

Finally, the 7.62x51mm High Grain Rounds add 15 percent to the LMG’s damage range and bullet velocity, making it easier to down enemies faster.

Best TAQ Evolvere perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk One: Double Time Perk Two: Sleight of Hand Perk Three: Tempered Perk Four: High Alert

Secondary weapon: HRM-9 or WSP Swarm

HRM-9 or WSP Swarm Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Double Time increases the tac-sprint duration and reduces its refresh rate, while Sleight of Hand reduces reload times across the board, which is extra important for a weapon with slow reload speeds like the TAQ Evolvere.

We believe it’s not worth considering any third perk besides Tempered, as it allows you to get full armor with two plates instead of three. This perk will eliminate the need to scramble for more plates at the end of a match or get caught in an animation while armoring up.

Finally, High Alert counters Warzone’s fast time-to-kill speeds by providing you with a warning when an enemy is looking in your direction.

The TAQ Evolvere is a slow weapon, so we recommend using a quick short-range meta weapon alongside the AR, like the HRM-9 or WSP Swarm.

Lastly, you can’t go wrong carrying a Frag Grenade and Smoke Grenade in your pocket to deal with any scenario during a match, whether you’re running away from or into a fight.