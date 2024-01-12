Call of Duty players come in all varieties, including assault rifle fans, shotgun runners, and those who enjoy massive magazines in an LMG like the new TAQ Evolvere in Modern Warfare 3’s Season One Reloaded.

LMGs will always be powerful in CoD, especially when it comes to Warzone, where larger magazines and higher firepower are paramount when dealing with squads in Urzikstan who are fully kitted with armor plates.

Activision describes the TAQ Evolvere as “an advanced, multi-caliber LMG capable of firing 7.62 or 5.56 with minimal adjustments to the weapon” that is “versatile and exceptionally lethal in the right hands.” It remains to be seen whose hands are the right hands, but the customization potential sounds promising.

Here’s how to add the new TAQ Evolvere LMG to your armory in MW3 and Warzone.

MW3 Season One Reloaded new LMG: TAQ Evolvere

Big magazine with big potential? Image via Activision

The TAQ Evolvere has 18 levels to unlock and level up, but there should be a huge number of attachments to equip at level one if you’ve been playing MW3 and Warzone for any amount of time. Pop a double weapon XP token and the levels should come quickly.

“This all-new Light Machine Gun can take down both infantry and artillery, whichever chooses to cross its path,” Activision said. “A wide variety of attachments are available via the Gunsmith, allowing you to tailor the TAQ Evolvere to any playstyle.”

The full suite of attachments will be known soon, but it sounds like the TAQ Evolvere will be customizable to the point of using it as a full-fledged LMG or even a more run-and-gun type weapon with better handling and potentially a smaller magazine, too.

How to get the TAQ Evolvere in MW3 and Warzone

Like the TAQ Eradicator LMG before it, the TAQ Evolvere must be unlocked by completing a weekly challenge.

TAQ Evolvere Unlock Challenge: “Complete a Weekly Challenge.”

This challenge will likely be the reward for completing five total challenges within the same week, and these challenges are across MW3 multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, so there should be plenty of opportunity for players of all kinds to grab it.

We expect the TAQ Evolvere to be a part of the season one, week seven challenge when Season One Reloaded goes live on Jan. 17. Check back here for more information once the update goes live to see more details about the challenge and how to get it done.