Modern Warfare 3 season four offers two new weapons at launch, one being an SMG called Superi 46.
It’s still early, so it remains to be seen if Superi 46 will take over the close-range meta from favorites like the RAM-9 and Striker. But you can maximize Superi 46’s potential with specific attachments, making it a contender for the SMG meta in season four of MW3. Thankfully, customization is the name of the game in the gunsmith, and we’ve tested multiple attachments to see what works best.
Once you unlock the Superi 46 and level it up, here’s the best loadout for the new SMG in MW3.
Best Superi 46 loadout in MW3
The Superi 46 excels at close to medium range in MW3, especially while defending the objectives in multiplayer. In our Superi 46 build, we boost its recoil control and mobility, letting you dispatch enemies quickly while being quick on your feet.
Best Superi 46 build in MW3 multiplayer
- Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider
- Stock: Rescue-9 Stock
- Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
- Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
To build the best Superi 46 loadout in MW3, we equip the Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider, which significantly increases the SMG’s recoil control. The Rescue-9 Stock not only buffs your Tactical Sprint, Sprint Speed, and Movement Speed but also helps with the recoil control, allowing you to hit your shots with a steady gun.
For the Underbarrel, it’s a tough choice between the DR-6 Handstop and Bruen Heavy Support Grip. Still, we went with the old, reliable DR-6 Handstop because of the speed increases. The 40 Round Mag is a must to avoid reloading after firing a few shots every time.
Lastly, the Sakin ZX Grip boosts recoil and gun kick control, improving your ability to land your shots and increasing the weapon’s viability in mid-range engagements. Additionally, we’re not running an Optic because the Superi 46 offers clean iron sights.
Best Superi 46 class in MW3
- Vest: Infantry Vest
- Handgun: Renetti
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
- Lethal: Semtex
- Field Equipment: Trophy System or Dead Silence
- Gloves: Marksman Gloves
- Boots: Lightweight Boots
- Gear: Tac Mask
This is my standard setup for any run-and-gun SMG class for MW3 multiplayer, and it slots in quite well for the Superi 46, too. Quick movement rewards quicker handling and gunskill with this specific loadout, and you’ll be able to outmaneuver and outflank your opponents with ease when combining this class with our loadout.