How to unlock the Superi 46 in MW3 and Warzone

The monumental number of weapons in Modern Warfare 3 grows with each passing month, and in season four, four more will join the fray.

On launch day of season four, the game adds two new guns, including the Kar98k marksman rifle, and a new SMG called the Superi 46, which is also coming to Warzone and MW3 Zombies as another tool of destruction.

“This pistol-caliber carbine chambered in 4.6x30mm is designed to give impressive stopping power with a skeletonized, lightweight frame,” Activision said of the new gun. “Exceptionally adaptable, this weapon can be modified to excel in most combat scenarios.”

Here’s all the info you need to know about the Superi 46 and how to unlock it for both MW3 multiplayer and Warzone BR or Resurgence.

What is the Superi 46 in MW3 and Warzone?

The Superi 46 is a new SMG added to MW3 and Warzone in season four, offering players another option in the SMG slot for those who like to run and gun and deal damage up close with masterful precision.

Activision says “the Superi 46 is impressively impactful at closer ranges, with 30 rounds in the chamber and 90 in reserve,” but it also “offers accuracy to mid-range and above-average recoil control, delivering practicality as well as the firepower you need for most circumstances.”

Activision describes the weapon as flexible, and with the Gunsmith’s wide array of attachments, it can be built to play differently depending on your playstyle and preference when it comes to using an SMG across CoD’s variety of modes.

How to get the Superi 46 SMG in MW3 and Warzone

Here’s where to find it. Image via Activision

The Superi 46 is unlocked through progressing the season four battle pass in MW3. It can be found in Sector Six of the battle pass, to the left of the starting sector. To unlock it, navigate through Sectors One, Two, Four, and Six, finishing out Sector Six to finally grab the SMG.

This is the fastest method of getting the new SMG. You can also buy battle pass tokens to unlock individual rewards to speed up the process, but it will be unlocked soon enough simply by playing throughout season four.

As yet another SMG in the arsenal, the Superi 46 will have fans and detractors alike, especially with so many SMGs already to choose from. But after earning around 20 battle pass tokens, you can find out for yourself what you think of the gun.

