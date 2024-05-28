MW3 Zombies season 4 early patch notes: Unstable Rift, 4 new weapons, weapon balancing, and more

Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode had a promising start as a fun, differing take on the Zombies experiences of old. But it hasn’t lived up to its potential.

Recommended Videos

At this point, it’s painfully clear that MW3 Zombies mode, or MWZ, has been heavily put on the back burner as Treyarch and other CoD developers have moved on to other projects, most notably Black Ops 6.

In MW3’s season four, this change has never been clearer, with very little content coming to the mode throughout the season’s duration, not giving players much of a reason to log back in and kill some undead.

Here’s everything coming in MW3 Zombies in season four.

MW3 Zombies season four patch notes

Get the squad back on…eventually. Image via Activision

Read on below for the MW3 Zombies content coming in season four, arguably its weakest offering yet.

Unstable Rift

Do you have what it takes to reap these rewards? Image via Activision

The main Zombies-specific content in season four, Unstable Rifts are a new gameplay mechanic in Urzikstan.

“Deploy to the Exclusion Zone, and undertake a focused race and challenge to access the entrance into an Unstable Rift,” Activision said. “Time is of the essence, as only the first squad to reach a Rift and vote to enter it will be transported into it. Thankfully, several entrances to the Unstable Rift can appear per match.”

Doing so will allow teams to return to an “undisclosed portion” of a Rift that was previously visited. But this time, the stakes are higher: A massive horde of zombies “and other grotesque horrors” are waiting for you and will continue to assault you until they’re all dead, or you are.

Once you clear an Unstable Rift, all weapon schematic cooldowns are wiped and refreshed. This activity can be completed as many times as you’d like.

This new feature will not come to MW3 Zombies until the Season Four Reloaded update, however, which will likely take place at the end of June or beginning of July.

New weapons and Aftermarket Parts

Will you use this to take out the undead? Image via Activision

Four new weapons are coming in season four for you to add to your zombie-slaying arsenal: the Superi 46 SMG and Kar98k marksman rifle (battle pass), along with the Reclaimer 18 shotgun and Sledgehammer melee weapon (Season Four Reloaded).

On top of that, there are eight new Aftermarket Parts that will be added throughout the season. These parts will transform the weapon capabilities of the M4, Basilisk, KV Inhibitor, FJX Horus, RGL-80 launcher, Kastov 762, Lachmann Shroud, and Renetti.

Weapon balancing, bug fixes, and more

Each seasonal update adds things like weapon balancing and bug fixes, so season four is likely no different. Check back here on patch day for more information on what’s been changed.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more