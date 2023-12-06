The best RAM-7 loadout and class setup in MW3

It's a triumphant return.

A screenshot of the RAM-7 in MW3.
The RAM-7 will go down in history as the first new AR added in Modern Warfare 3, and we’ve got the best RAM-7 loadout and class setup to use online.

Its in-game description calls the RAM-7 an “exceptionally compact bullpup assault rifle” that “sports a lightweight, polymer frame and is chambered in versatile 5.56” ammunition. It’s a returning weapon from Modern Warfare 2019 and the original Warzone, and it’s still quite good.

This is the best RAM-7 loadout in MW3 so far.

Best RAM-7 loadout and class setup in MW3

The RAM-7 is a solid assault rifle in MW3, but it struggles greatly with its range out of the gate. We can fix that with some attachments in the Gunsmith, along with a class that will accentuate its strengths.

Best RAM-7 attachments in MW3

  • Barrel: Cronen Headwind Long Barrel
  • Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip
  • Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds
  • Magazine: 40 Round Mag
  • Rear Grip: Retort 90 Grip Tape

The Cronen Headwind Long Barrel is a must because it adds a huge buff to the RAM-7’s Bullet Velocity and Range, meaning you’ll be able to deal more damage at further ranges than without it. I would definitely recommend using this on a traditional AR setup for the gun. The 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds will also help its range.

Elsewhere, the RAM-7’s recoil control can be an issue, especially at range, so I like to use the Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip and Retort 90 Grip Tape to help mitigate the gun’s kick as much as possible.

The RAM-7 is a pretty decent first new AR in MW3, but I like to use the 40 Round Mag for some added firepower and to finish off an extra enemy or two while using the AR in multiplayer.

Best RAM-7 class setup in MW3

  • Vest: Infantry Vest
  • Handgun: Renetti
  • Tactical: Stun Grenade
  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Field Equipment: Trophy System
  • Gloves: Marksman Gloves
  • Boots: Stalker Boots
  • Gear: Tac Mask or EOD Padding

This is my favorite class setup to use for assault rifles in MW3, and the RAM-7 is no different. The Infantry Vest allows for a full suite of perks and equipment, such as the Renetti pistol to pull out quickly to finish off a weakened enemy.

Tip:

Even with the right attachments, the RAM-7 has some good kick. Don’t be afraid to mount a wall to take down an enemy at a longer distance.

You can’t go wrong with the Stun Grenade or Semtex, and a Trophy System is great to lay down at your position that you’re holding while posting up and dealing damage to enemies at a distance.

For perks, Marksman Gloves are excellent to reduce flinch while enemies fire back, Stalker Boots help you strafe in gun fights, and I love the Tac Mask since everyone uses stuns and flashes these days.

