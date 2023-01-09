Fans of the P90 looking for their favorite SMG in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 may be disappointed to find out that it’s under a different name.

PDSW is similar to PDW, which stands for Personal Defense Weapon. Basically, it just means you’ll be able to fend off any attacker who heads your way. It’s been that way with the P90 basically forever in any of the CoD games it’s appeared in.

The PDSW 528 is a “rapid-fire” gun with “a compact polymer frame and high-velocity ammunition” that makes it “a powerhouse for room clearing,” according to its in-game description. Keep that in mind when adding it to your loadout.

Here’s the best way to load up your PDSW 528, better known as the P90, in Warzone 2.

Best PDSW 528 loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 18.75″ Cloak 90

18.75″ Cloak 90 Stock: CQB Stock

CQB Stock Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Comb: TV TACCOMB

Why this is the best PDSW 528 loadout in Warzone 2

The PDSW is a close-range bullet hose of a gun, but its range and recoil make it a tough choice for anything farther than close-quarters fighting. Make sure to have a go-to assault rifle, sniper rifle, or LMG to pair up with the PDSW or you will find yourself getting wrecked at long range.

This set of attachments will give a boost to the PDSW’s damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control while offering only negligible negative effects to mobility and handling. But as has always been the case with the P90 and weapons like it, the PDSW is already quite maneuverable by default.

Best perk package for PDSW 528 in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Specter (Double Time and Tracker, Spotter, Ghost)

Warzone 2 does not let players currently select their own perks. Instead, you have to choose from a selection of pre-made perk packages, and Specter is the best for all-purpose usage in BR.

Double Time is nice for movement speed and Ghost is great for laying low, with Tracker and Spotter bringing up the rear as nice additions to your game when it comes to recon.

Best equipment for PDSW 528 in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stun or Flash

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Stuns or flash grenades are an easy choice for tactical equipment in Warzone 2 since they are simply so powerful. The only other choice would be a stim, but since you already have great movement speed with a PDSW, there’s no need.

For lethals in Warzone 2, you can’t really go wrong with the throwing knife. This is a nice addition to any loadout since you can finish off enemies from afar instead of wasting more SMG ammo to do so.