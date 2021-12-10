The best MP-40 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

A mainstay of World War II combat, the MP-40 is dominant in Call of Duty: Vanguard and it’s now made its way into Warzone as part of the game’s Pacific update, too.

Just like in Vanguard, the MP-40 is one of the better options for submachine guns in Warzone, especially in the Vanguard Royale playlist for Vanguard-specific weapons and equipment. It’s absolutely worth leveling up to unlock its long list of attachments that turn it into a true monster.

While Warzone’s new map Caldera is currently best suited for long-range guns like the Automaton or STG-44, the MP-40 should find its way into loadouts in Vanguard Royale due to its mobility and strength as a close-quarters combat option.

Here’s the best set of attachments for the MP-40 in Warzone.

Best MP-40 loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B

Krausnick 317mm 04B Optic: Krausnick ISO2M

Krausnick ISO2M Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Krausnick 33M Folding Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine: None

None Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Granular Grip

Granular Grip Perk: Steady

Steady Perk 2: Quick

The MP-40 can hold its own against any other SMG up close in Vanguard Royale, so it’s worth sticking it in one of your Overkill classes. You’ll want to pair it up with a long-range AR or sniper rifle for engagements past CQC-range, though.

This set of attachments will buff the MP-40’s statistics for accuracy, range, fire rate, and mobility, while barely making a negative dent in the gun’s abilities in other areas. When traversing through Caldera’s buildings or trying to move through its open areas with quickness, the MP-40 is a safe bet.