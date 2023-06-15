The Call of Duty: Warzone meta shifts like the seasons, which makes sense because new seasons always bring new guns with them in the live-service FPS title.

Warzone’s massive roster of guns grew by a couple yet again in season four in June, and one of the new guns to join the game in the summer of 2023 is the ISO 45, which is a returning weapon from Modern Warfare 2019.

Among the myriad of SMG options in Warzone, it’s important to consider the situations you will be using them in. In most cases, SMGs are best for close-range engagements, and this serves true for the ISO 45 because that’s exactly where its only strength lies.

Here’s the best loadout to use for the ISO 45 in Warzone battle royale.

Best ISO 45 loadout in Warzone

Isolate your enemies up close. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: 7″ EX Raptor-V2 Recoil Steadiness: +0.50 lb Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40 in

7″ EX Raptor-V2 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.50 oz Aim Down Sight Speed: -51.00 ft

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Demo Fade TAC Aim Down Sight Speed: -4.00 oz Aiming Idle Stability: -2.40 in

Demo Fade TAC Magazine: 45 Round Drum

45 Round Drum Rear Grip: EXP Shear Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00 oz Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.45 in

EXP Shear

To be completely honest, the ISO 45 is not my favorite SMG in Warzone—not even close. I think it pales in comparison to the Lachmann Sub and Vaznev-9K, especially when it comes to anything outside of close range.

Related: These are the best weapons to use in Warzone

If you like the ISO Hemlock’s iron sights, you’re in luck because it’s basically the same thing on the ISO 45. But it needs a lot of help when it comes to areas where it needs to be effective, especially when it comes to mobility and handling.

Since it’s only strong up close, you need to be as quick as possible. These attachments will help out with that, offering nice buffs to mobility, handling, and accuracy, maximizing your potential to out-gun enemies up close.

But the sad truth currently is that the ISO 45 will lose out to most other SMGs. If you want to try your hand at it, this is the best loadout to do so with right now.

Best perk package for ISO 45 in Warzone

Perk Package: Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, Ghost or High Alert

I find myself going back to this perk package in Warzone, no matter what weapon I’m using. But it works especially well for SMG playstyles where I’m running and gunning and being aggressive, especially on Vondel or Ashika Island.

Best equipment for ISO 45 in Warzone

Tactical: Stun, Flash, or Smoke

Stun, Flash, or Smoke Lethal: Semtex or Throwing Knife

Stuns and flash grenades serve the same function: to completely disorient your teammate. I like to use these when the enemy is on the run to try and stop them in their tracks. Make the choice between them or a smoke grenade, which is helpful for pushing through open areas in endgame circles.

About the author