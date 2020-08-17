The best FR 5.56 FAMAS loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

The FAMAS is here and it's powerful.

The FR 5.56, or FAMAS, has been making waves in the Call of Duty community recently thanks to a single attachment—but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth your time otherwise.

The FR 5.56 is a burst gun that has the potential to one-burst enemies from medium range, making it a fun change of pace from the rest of Modern Warfare and Warzone’s auto rifles.

If you’re here to learn how players were able to one-tap enemies in Warzone, keep scrolling and you’ll find it. If you want a legitimate loadout for the FAMAS, you’ll find that too.

Here’s some of the best loadouts for the FR 5.56 in Warzone and Modern Warfare.

Warzone

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: FR 24.4″ Sniper

Laser: Tac Laser

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 50 Round Mag

An all-around balanced loadout to work with in Warzone. Throw on a scope if you must, but this thing will work best in close to medium ranges.

Shotgun

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: FR 24.4″ Sniper

Underbarrel: 12-Gauge Deputy

Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

Perk: Fully Loaded

This is the loadout everyone is talking about. The 12-Gauge Deputy underbarrel shotgun, for some reason, one-shots enemies and breaks their armor from long distances. If that’s what you’re using the FR for, then the rest of the attachments don’t matter much. Just make sure you find an ammo resupply to fill up the shotgun.

CQC

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: FORGE TAC Ultralight

Stock: FSS Tac-Wrap

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perk: Sleight of Hand

This loadout will be ideal for smaller maps and players who like to run and gun with quickness. It’s built for speed and the burst-fire can shred enemies up close.

Long-range

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: FR 24.4″ Sniper

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

If sitting back at a distance and picking enemies off from range is more your thing, this loadout maximizes accuracy and range to help you one-burst foes from afar.