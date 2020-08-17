Call of Duty: Warzone’s newest overpowered weapon is the FR 5.56’s shotgun underbarrel

The FAMAS is dominant—but not like you think.

Another broken, “overpowered” loadout has been found in Call of Duty: Warzone and it’s already wreaking havoc in Verdansk.

The 12-Gauge Deputy underbarrel shotgun attachment on the FR 5.56, for whatever reason, is now absolutely dominant at long ranges. If you’ve been watching Warzone streams today, you’ve likely seen any number of content creators using it.

WHY MAN WHY pic.twitter.com/xORaU200pk — Tyler Polchow (@TylerTeeP) August 17, 2020

That's just too far



WHAT pic.twitter.com/SuPfbuYEHI — Tyler Polchow (@TylerTeeP) August 17, 2020

TeePee is just one of the players who’s been using the newfound loadout with reckless abandon. Watch the two clips above to see how quickly, and from how far, the shotgun underbarrel defeats opponents.

He’s not the only one. As many players prepare for Swagg’s $25,000 Summer Warzone Invitational today, many have equipped loadouts with the FR and its shotgun attachment. Today’s tournament will likely be rife with it.

It’s unclear if the shotgun attachment is intended to work this way or if it’s currently bugged. Either way, don’t be surprised if you get dropped instantly from long range in Verdansk by something other than a sniper rifle.

The Bruen continues to be a problem in Warzone thanks to its strong nature and now the FR 5.56 and its shotgun will likely pair up with the LMG to create a new ridiculous loadout.