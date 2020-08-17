How to watch FaZe Swagg’s Summer Warzone Invitational

In the wild year of 2020, few Twitch streamers have grown like FaZe Swagg—and now he’s putting on his own tournament.

As of Aug. 5, Swagg had gained 495,000 of his 710,000 total followers on Twitch while playing Call of Duty: Warzone this year while racking up 11.1 million hours watched.

The love for Swagg continues with today’s Swagg’s Summer Warzone Invitational.

Welcoming our next competitors at the #SwaggSummer Invitational 🔥



The $25,000 Warzone event hosted by @Swagg & @CallofDuty goes down tomorrow at 1PM Pacific/4PM Eastern! pic.twitter.com/n3kP4wMqW3 — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) August 16, 2020

Swagg will participate in the event, too, which features a $25,000 prize pool and some of the biggest names in Call of Duty today. While the pros prepare for CDL Champs this weekend, the Warzone stars will be having a #SwaggSummer.

Confirmed participants in the invitational include:

Swagg

NICKMERCS

Aydan

TeePee

Pamaj

DougisRaw

Nadeshot

Vikkstar123

Symfuhny

Censor

Huskerrs

WarsZ

Tommey

KingRichard

and more

How to watch Swagg’s Warzone Invitational

The action takes place on Aug. 17 at 3pm CT. You can find most of the streams for the tournament in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Twitch directory.

The main channel for all of the games is the FaZe Twitch channel, where the gameplay will be broadcast and commentated over.

But you can also watch the perspective of its participants for a better view of the fight. Some players will also be streaming on YouTube, so that directory will have a few competitors too.