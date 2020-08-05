Despite Twitch ban, Dr Disrespect is still the third most-watched Call of Duty: Warzone streamer in 2020

Despite being banned off of Twitch near the end of June, Dr Disrespect is still the third most-watched Call of Duty streamer in 2020, according to a report by esports bookmaker Unikrn.

Before his ban, the Doc racked up 12.21 million hours watched in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare, along with gaining 234,000 followers while playing.

Doc was behind only NICKMERCS and TimTheTatMan on the list, which is accurate as of Aug. 5, according to Unikrn. NICKMERCS has amassed an insane 29.1 million hours watched and has gained just under 500,000 followers while playing CoD.

Streamer Hours Watched Total Followers Followers gained playing CoD NICKMERCS 29.1 million 3.93 million 499,000 TimTheTatMan 14.19 million 5.13 million 235,000 Dr Disrespect 12.21 million 4.45 million 234,000 Swagg 11.1 million 710,000 495,000 Symfuhny 10.2 million 2.27 million 376,000 MontanaBlack88 9.2 million 2.85 million 184,000 TeePee 8.67 million 504,000 151,000 Tfue

6.97 million 8.82 million 237,000 Cloakzy 6.19 million 2.1 million 210,000 Summit1g 5.97 million 5.38 million 164,000 Statistics via Unikrn (Twitch, TwitchMetrics, TwitchTracker, SullyGnome)

Just behind Dr Disrespect is Swagg, who’s gained 495,000 of his 710,000 total followers from streaming Warzone. Other top streamers like Symfuhny, TeePee, Tfue, Cloakzy, and Summit1g round out the list.

Warzone has been a huge part of streaming culture since it released in March. It’s been one of the top games on Twitch since then and just recently reached 75 million players.

With this week’s massive season five update, which adds a lot to both Modern Warfare and Warzone, these numbers will only get higher for the aforementioned streamers.

Meanwhile, the Doc’s situation is still in limbo. The reasoning for his ban hasn’t been announced over a month since it happened and he hasn’t made any announcements about his future since a round of interviews at the beginning of July.