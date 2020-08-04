Call of Duty: Warzone reaches 75 million players

What do you get when you combine free Call of Duty, battle royale, and a worldwide pandemic that forces many to stay at home? 75 million players.

Activision revealed today that Call of Duty: Warzone has reached that impressive number in less than five months since launch on March 10, right at the beginning of the lockdown orders around the world.

Over 75 million #Warzone players.



Thanks for dropping in with us. pic.twitter.com/6weFSphgLz — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 4, 2020

Warzone reached 30 million players in just 10 days and 50 million players in its first month. The growth has slowed down a bit, but that doesn’t make the numbers any less impressive.

Activision confirmed in an earnings call today that it plans to continue to support Warzone into the future, even after the new CoD title releases. Rumors continue to swirl that this year’s CoD will be revealed or teased in Warzone somehow.

Season five of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone launches tomorrow, offering more content for both those who paid for the game and those who enjoy the free-to-play model.

Call of Duty: Warzone is free-to-play right now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.