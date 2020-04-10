Call of Duty: Warzone reaches 50 million players in its first month

People can't get enough of this battle royale.

Fifty million players have dropped into Call of Duty: Warzone since the battle royale launched last month, Activision announced today.

Activision made the announcement today, April 10, after Warzone was initially released to the public on March 10. Previously, it was announced that 30 million players played it in its first 10 days.

The free-to-play battle royale title, available with crossplay between PS4, PC, and Xbox, has been a hit since it released. Hackers and gameplay balance issues have plagued it since, but people still seem to be enjoying it.

Activision has shared the new player number 31 days after its release. Comparative to other battle royales, Apex Legends reached 50 million players in 28 days and Fortnite reached 45 million registered accounts in 16 weeks, according to industry analyst Daniel Ahmad.

Warzone was also the top free game on PlayStation Network last month, while Modern Warfare was the top paid game, even though it was released all the way back in October.

Modern Warfare’s season three update launched on Wednesday, April 8, adding new maps to multiplayer, new Operators, two new weapons, and four-man squads to Warzone.