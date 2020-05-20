The best controller settings for Call of Duty: Warzone

The debate about controller vs. keyboard and mouse in PC first-person shooter games will rage on forever. Should you use the auto-aim of a controller or the precision of a mouse?

Call of Duty is one FPS that feels great on a controller. And in the free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone, there’s an extensive list of settings for the controller that can be customized to personalize your experience and maximize your skills.

If you decide to plug in a controller to play Warzone on PC, here’s a base for the settings you should be using.

Controller settings

Screengrab via Activision

BR Button Layout: Tactical

Tactical Stick Layout Preset: Default

Default Invert Vertical Look: Disabled

Disabled Deadzone: 0.5

0.5 Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 5

5 Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 5

5 ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom): 1.00

1.00 ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom): 1.00

1.00 Aim Response Curve Type: Standard

Standard Controller Vibration: Enabled

This is where the standard Call of Duty controller settings come into play. If you’ve played any other CoD game, or Modern Warfare, these should be familiar to you and you should have an idea of what you like to use for each of them.

Sensitivity is especially important. Some players like it lower, some like it insanely high, but five is a good setting in the middle. It’s going to take some experimenting to understand what fits you best, but here are some default settings to mess with to start out.

Weapons

Screengrab via Activision

Aim Assist: Standard

Standard Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee

ADS + Melee Weapon Mount Movement Exit: Enabled

Enabled Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Hold Equipment Behavior: Hold

Hold Use/Reload Behavior: Contextual Tap

Contextual Tap Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: Enabled

Screengrab via Activision

This section is important to figure out, too, because aim assist is so important on controllers. The aim assist setting can be edited to be more or less “sticky” when aiming at an enemy, but Standard is the traditional aim slowdown that you’re likely used to. Feel free to experiment with the other options, though.

Use/Reload Behavior set to Contextual Tap is especially important in battle royale because it allows you to tap Square (PS4) or X (Xbox) to pick up loot off the ground. Otherwise, you’ll need to hold the button down and that gets old really fast when trying to loot quickly.

Movement

Slide Behavior: Tap

Tap Auto Move Forward: Disabled

Disabled Automatic Sprint: Disabled

Disabled Vehicle Camera Recenter: Enabled

Enabled Parachute Auto-Deploy: Enabled

Slide Behavior set to Tap will change up your ability to slide quicker because you’ll have to spend less time holding the button. Sliding is important in Warzone, especially when dodging enemy sniper fire from a distance. It might be easier to slide cancel, though, if you keep your Slide Behavior set to Hold.

You’re going to also want to turn on Parachute Auto-Deploy for those moments when you’re looking away at a second monitor while dropping in.