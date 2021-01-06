The best Bullfrog loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone’s roster of weapons is huge and even bigger now thanks to the addition of over 30 guns from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

One of the Cold War guns added to Warzone is the Bullfrog. Another version of it is already in-game as the PP19 Bizon from Modern Warfare, but both guns perform quite differently.

The Bullfrog is a bullet hose, with 50 rounds in its default magazine. It can be upped to as much as 85, although that's a bit overkill. Either way, it's effective at chunking down enemy armor thanks to its large clip.

As weapons are nerfed and buffed, it's worth leveling up multiple guns to be ready for when the meta shifts. The Bullfrog is a commodity in Warzone thanks to its reliable damage and range.

Here's the best loadout for the Bullfrog in Warzone.

Best Bullfrog loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 7.6" Rifled

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: Fast Mag

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

This loadout is an all-around buff to the Bullfrog's accuracy, damage, and range. It already has decently high mobility and control, so some can be sacrificed to help maximize its ability to kill at close range.

The Bullfrog's slower fire rate means you might struggle against weapons like the Mac-10 that shred up close, but the Bullfrog excels in medium-range encounters.

It's a solid option as a secondary weapon in an Overkill loadout. The Bullfrog will easily complement a tactical rifle or an assault rifle like the Grau or AMAX.

