The best BAS-P loadout in Warzone 2

There’s no shortage of strong submachine guns to choose from in Warzone 2, but this BAS-P loadout is quickly climbing the ranks as one of the best there is.

Added into the game in season one back in November 2022, the BAS-P is an SMG that has “an aggressive fire rate and modular frame” that makes the gun “perfect for the discerning operator who wants to customize their submachine gun.”

Customization is key when playing in battle royale. And the BAS-P’s customization is now worth it thanks to a hefty buff that the gun received in the Season Three Reloaded update in May 2023.

Here’s the best set of attachments to use on the BAS-P in battle royale.

Best BAS-P loadout in Warzone 2

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00 oz Gun Kick Control: +0.40 in

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Laser: VLK LZR 7MW Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.50 oz Aim Down Sight Speed: -51.00 ft

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock Aim Down Sight Speed: -4.00 oz Aim Walking Speed: -2.40 in

Bruen Flash V4 Stock Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: D37 Grip Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00 oz Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.45 in

D37 Grip

The BAS-P is a decently well-balanced SMG in CoD, offering some pretty decent range for a weapon of its class. It was already a solid gun before its buffs, but now it’s near the top of the list when it comes to SMGs in BR.

This set of attachments will shore up the BAS-P’s weaknesses by buffing its accuracy and recoil control, making it a menace to deal with inside of close-range encounters in Al Mazrah or Ashika Island.

Best perk package for BAS-P in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, Ghost

You can’t go wrong with this set of perks in Warzone 2, a balanced offering that will help accentuate aggressive SMG-style gameplay. We love to push enemies swiftly with Double Time without fear of being stunned thanks to Battle Hardened, and they won’t see you coming with Ghost as your Ultimate perk.

Best equipment for BAS-P in Warzone 2

Tactical: Flash

Flash Lethal: Semtex or Throwing Knife

Flash grenades are incredibly strong in Warzone 2, as anyone who’s been hit by one while playing late at night will fully understand. Pair it up with a semtex to clear out camping enemies or a throwing knife to finish off downed foes, depending on whichever lethal you prefer.