The best assault rifles in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Assault rifle players have a lot to be excited about in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

In Black Ops Cold War, assault rifles are king. And there are three main ARs at the game’s launch that can dominate in any public lobby or wager match.

There are five total assault rifles to begin with in the game, with more expected to be added for free over time. But there are plenty of choices to be made and all of them are fun to use.

There are a few rifles that stand out above the rest, though. These are the guns you want to use when it’s time to rip and the time for fun is over. Focus on leveling these guns up before the others.

Here are the best assault rifles in Black Ops Cold War.

Krig 6

Screengrab via Activision

Full-auto assault rifle. Improved damage and accuracy. Excellent weapon control and visibility when sustaining fire.

The Krig offers a balance of high firepower (second only to the AK-47) and strong accuracy (best in class) to create a strong rifle that can be lethal at both long and medium ranges. It’s a Swiss Army knife when it comes to ARs in the game.

AK-47

Screengrab via Activision

Full-auto assault rifle. High damage with a marginally slower fire rate. Excellent stopping power for mid range encounters.

The AK-47 needs a few attachments to help rein in its recoil and accuracy, but its best-in-class firepower makes it a dominant choice for AR players. Once you’re able to control the gun, it melts.

XM4

Screengrab via Activision

Full-auto assault rifle. Reliable damage with improved fire rate. Fair weapon control when sustaining fire.

The weakest of the three rifles mentioned, the XM4 is still incredibly valuable in the right hands. If recoil is a problem for you, the XM4 might be something to rely on. It’s just a well-balanced gun that does everything pretty good, but nothing great.