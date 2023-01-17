Scump’s net worth: How much money did Scump make in his career?

An era has officially ended. One of Call of Duty‘s greatest competitive players, and arguably its biggest face, Seth “Scump” Abner has officially hung up the jersey and stepped away from active competitive play.

The timing of the decision has left the CoD world stunned. The entirety of the 2023 season was supposed to serve as a farewell to one of the game’s icons, but Scump has made the choice to step away just a few weeks before the second Major of the year. In his goodbye video, he revealed that Brandon “Dashy” Otell is returning to the active roster and challenged the returning main AR player to rise to the occasion.

THANKS FOR EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/AiVYCvp9i3 — OpTic Scump (@scump) January 17, 2023

With the decision being made, many CoD fans will be spending time looking back on a fond career. Thanks to all his success as both a pro player and a content creator, he’s done quite well for himself after spending over a decade dedicated to Call of Duty.

What is Scump’s net worth?

Scump’s total net worth is estimated to be around $4 million, according to an estimate from Sportskeeda based on his tournament earnings, content creation numbers, sponsorships, and more.

While he’s stepping back from active competitive play, he’s still signed to OpTic as a content creator and will continue to make regular appearances in OpTic content. He’s also partnered with glasses/clothing brand Oakley and is a co-owner of CTRL, a company that makes healthy shakes and bars for meal replacement.

Scump streams on Twitch and regularly posts to YouTube.

What are Scump’s all-time earnings?

Scump earned approximately $1,186,505.35 from competing in professional CoD, according to Esports Earnings. He’s sixth all-time among all professional CoD players, with former OpTic teammate Ian “Crimsix” Porter holding the top spot for console players with over $1.41 million earned.

His biggest single source of earnings comes from OpTic’s 2017 championship in Infinite Warfare, where he took home $150,000 alone. His highest-earning win since the inception of the Call of Duty League was the Chicago Huntsmen’s third-place finish in the 2020 playoffs, where he took home $120,000. He also added $100,000 to his earnings from his memorable World Series of Warzone solo victory.