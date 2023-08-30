Scariest (most difficult) Call of Duty Zombie maps

Call of Duty has many iterations of the zombies mode that has graced various games in the franchise. There are a number of maps that stand the test of time for being notably terrifying to play in whether that be from difficulty or general atmosphere.

Throughout this article, I’ll pick out some of the gold-standard zombies maps and discuss in detail with you about each of them.

All-time scariest and most difficult maps in CoD history

Similar to some of the most legendary weapons in the CoD franchise, it is difficult to forget anything about a zombies map that you may have spent an immense amount of time on in the past. Nostalgia will no doubt be generated upon even hearing some of these map names and I can personally say that is a joy thinking back on all of these unique settings.

Verrückt – Call of Duty: World at War

Set in the Wittenau Sanitorium this map is packed full of tight corridors and rooms that will easily give you a tough time if packed in with a horde of zombies. The entire atmosphere of the location is eerily gripping and anytime I have played within it, the rounds have kept me captivated throughout until my character ultimately met their fate at the gnashers of bloodthirsty zombies.

Interestingly, the Sanitorium this map is based on (loosely) exists in real life. It can be found in Germany within Wittenau, having the name of the “Karl Bonhoeffer Psychiatric Clinic” and went through a number of name changes across its time. A dark history seeps through its walls and still stands to this very day but is now abandoned. Even though it is of course not a 1:1 replication of the Sanitorium, the choice of Wittenau for Verrückt could highlight a reference at the very least.

Zetsubou No Shima – Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Are there any swamps spookier than these? Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the more recent maps over the past decade has been Zetsubo No Shima and it has gained its very own spot for being one of the “scariest” maps around. The difficulty ramps up a lot as entering the later rounds but the atmosphere of this map is what seals the place on this list. I remember booting up this map for the first time and feeling held to the screen as I wanted to explore every individual area extensively for how it managed to capture the swampy environment.

As you venture further into the map (especially when following Easter egg steps) you can sometimes hear screams that are jump-scare worthy. Some maps are not able to strike as much unease into the hearts of players but when the environment of a location is designed just right, that unease can become all too apparent.

Nuketown Zombies – Call of Duty: Black Ops II

Another map that deserves credit within this list is Nuketown and it can give even the most veteran zombies players a run for their money in surviving to high rounds. Not only that but the sirens which can be heard in the background at points continuously are able to strike fear whenever they are screaming out.

Nuketown is a map that has gained an immense amount of popularity thanks to its many inclusions in the series—not just in zombies but also in multiplayer. For example, Nuketown ’84 in Black Ops Cold War indicates this perfectly. For any Black Ops III fans out there, I also will mention the mannequin Easter egg found in the “Nuk3town” version where you had to go around shooting heads off mannequins for a secret event to occur: a great little activity.

TranZit – Call of Duty: Black Ops II

A zombies list would never be complete without a mention of the map TranZit, whether you loved it or not, this is one for the history books. A post on Reddit even went up on Nov. 12, 2021, speaking about it being one of the most innovative maps in the franchise and that statement I think could certainly be agreed upon by a lot of players. It should, however, also be commended for its possible scares and of course the brutal difficulty of this map.

One of the most memorable features of TranZit was the bus. It would follow certain routes around the map and I recall the doors even being able to be closed before other players were actually on the bus—making for some desperate last-stand situations. Overall, the difficulty is definitely up there for one of the toughest maps ever. The unsettling radio messages broadcast throughout also deeply add to the tension of the whole experience.

Nacht Der Untoten – Call of Duty: World at War

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whenever the mention of “creepiest” zombies maps comes up, you would be hard-pressed to not find a reference to Nacht Der Untoten anywhere. Zetsubo No Shima may have nailed the atmosphere of a swamp but Nacht Der Untoten pinpoints the feeling of desperately being stuck alone with no way out.

The grey walls can act as a personification of the hopeless nature interwoven within the map’s design while playing through it. As someone who designs games, I personally know that whenever doing research on disturbing atmospheres done right, Nacht Der Untoten is a brilliant reference. The difficulty of this map also makes itself known very quickly and solo players can easily encounter a steep learning curve for this location.

Shi No Numa – Call of Duty: World at War/Black Ops III

When immediately starting up this map you will be met with a corpse dangling from a worn wooden beam not far away: so the area is automatically unnerving. Shi No Numa is one of the easier maps but it deserves a place here for the feeling of the map. Whether you are playing it on the original Call of Duty: World at War version or in Black Ops III, it manages to keep the same aura present.

Shi No Numa is always a great map to revisit and well worth your time if you were planning to make a trip back to the older games in the series. I highly recommend giving the World at War version another go.

Gorod Krovi – Call of Duty: Black Ops III

The environmental storytelling of Gorod Krovi is exquisite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In terms of difficulty, Gorod Krovi takes the crown for the toughest map in Black Ops III and that was even agreed upon by some of the community in a Reddit post from July. 23, 2020. I know the Chronicles map bundle brought back remastered versions of maps like Verrückt which ultimately ended up surpassing it for difficulty but when looking at the base maps it keeps the title.

The basement area of Gorod Krovi can also create a nice tense atmosphere, so even though the full map isn’t inherently spooky, if you’re looking for some chills visit the basement in the area. Overall, Gorod Krovi is a map that has enough intrigue created to continue making players want to play it again and again—that’s not even mentioning the flying dragon in the sky.

Mob of the Dead – Call of Duty: Black Ops II

Up next is the Mob of the Dead map and it can absolutely be said to be one of the scarier maps within the franchise. It isn’t just the area that achieves this but instead, the music soundtrack accompanying it—this music was even released as a full album with every individual part. Some segments of the in-game soundtrack are hidden behind Easter eggs making the map even more interesting.

Shangri-La – Call of Duty: Black Ops

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shangri-La from the first Call of Duty: Black Ops (and the remastered Black Ops III version) treads the tightrope of keeping just the correct amount of difficulty. But if players try to employ certain known tactics such as running in a circle to keep zombies at bay then the difficulty ramps up a lot.

Since you have to actually navigate through the map a lot more to keep safe, some players may find this to be a much more difficult map as you constantly need to be on the move in a lot of ways. Furthermore, the tight caverns also ensure you are always kept on your toes with the adrenaline pumping.

No matter which zombies map you play on from this list, you will either be met with an (enjoyable) torrent of difficulty, a nightmarish atmosphere, or both at the same time. CoD zombies continues to evolve over the series and it has been incredible watching it grow over time with lore, extensive Easter egg hunts, and much, much more. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to jump back into the fray of these maps once again.

