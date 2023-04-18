20 best zombie games on Xbox

Who doesn’t like the prospect of having the contents of your skull eaten by horrifying, undead versions of yourself?

Mixing the best of horror and survival, zombie games usually take place in a post-apocalyptic world where you have to defend yourself against the mindless undead.

Our list won’t be limited to just those kinds of games, however, as we will be talking about 20 of the best zombie games on the Xbox One, Series S, and Series X, which see you defending yourself against zombies, fighting off countless hordes of them, and even playing as the zombies themselves.

The 20 best zombie games on the Xbox One, Series S, and Series X

State of Decay 2

Image via Xbox Game Studios

While the State of Decay 2 is not perfect in many ways, it still improves on its predecessor by miles, capturing the lingering dread of the zombie apocalypse genre perfectly. Team up with a band of survivors where a single mishap will prove unforgivable, especially since the game has permadeath inbuilt within its mechanics.

7 Days to Die

Image via The Fun Pimps

If you can weather the poor graphics, 7 Days to Die will prove to be a very rewarding experience. Offering a unique take on the zombie survival genre, the game is a mix of base-building, exploration, tower defense, crafting, and so much more. Team up with other players on your server or attack them and steal their resources, the choice of how you wish to survive in this world is up to you.

World War Z

Image via Paramount Digital Entertainment

World War Z focuses less on its plot and more on the gameplay, massive scale, and zombie-apocalypse survival aspects. The game is set in multiple locations around the globe, with an outbreak of the undead spreading all over the world. You play as one of the members of a group of survivors as you come across the thousands of zombies you will need to kill to end the chances of a zombie apocalypse coming to fruition.

Dead Rising 4

Image via Microsoft Studios

Dead Rising 4 actually shares a few similarities with World War Z, with there being a ton of zombies for you to plow down with the surplus of weapons you have at your disposal. That being said, Dead Rising 4 is slightly more story-intensive than World War Z, so it all comes down to your preference.

Resident Evil: Village

Image via Capcom

Unlike most of the titles in the series, Resident Evil: Village shows off a story that will hook you and terrify you from the get-go. The game isn’t exactly full of zombies, but you will need to take down a lot of undead to reach the ending of this brilliant entry in the Resident Evil series.

Dead Island 2

Image via Deep Silver

Continuing the story of Riptide, Dead Island 2 differentiates itself from its predecessors by taking place in the cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco, which have been put under quarantine due to a zombie outbreak. Dead Island 2 is one of the more narrative-driven entries on this list while not compromising on the gameplay or the undead thrills. The dark humor and over-the-top zombie-killing are also welcomed aspects of the Dead Island series.

Death Road to Canada

Image via Rocketcat Games

If you’re looking for something more lighthearted, Death Road to Canada shows off gorgeous pixelated graphics presented in a top-down style where you have to kill all the zombies that are relentlessly chasing you to survive. The game has a high replay value as scenarios are randomly generated, while also offering a co-op mode and the chance to control up to four characters.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies

Image via Activision

Many Call of Duty titles have zombie modes in them, but the one in Black Ops proves to be a league above the rest. Sharing a lot of similarities with Back 4 Blood’s Horde mode, Black Ops Zombies has you face countless waves of zombies that you need to defend against by upgrading weapons, fortifying your base, and acquiring perks. It’d help to be a social butterfly because Black Ops Zombies is the most fun when playing with friends.

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Image via Electronic Arts

Being the sequel to Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare, Garden Warfare 2 is a clear improvement to its predecessor, featuring eight different plant and zombie classes, each coming with its own perks. Players can also opt to tackle each game mode alone or online.

Just like Death Road to Canada, Garden Warfare 2 does not take itself seriously in the slightest, so if the ideas of zombies in a light-hearted and funny context appeals to you, or if you’re a fan of the Plants and Zombies franchise, this game is a must try.

DayZ

Image via Bohemia Interactive

Whether you decide to work with or against other players to build shelter, avoid diseases, and craft materials, you have but one goal: to survive as long as possible. DayZ sees the other players in the game as your biggest threats, while the zombies play more of a supporting role. But if your aim is to experience an amazing game rather than a mindless zombie-fest, DayZ should be your pick.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Image via Techland

Sequel to 2015’s Dying Light, Stay Human sees players once again explore a zombie-filled open world set 22 years prior to the events of the first game. The gameplay focuses a lot on melee combat while still keeping the beloved parkour mechanics intact. The game also has a lot of choice-based gameplay where your decisions can lead to a number of varied endings, good and bad

The Walking Dead

Image via Telltale Games

The Walking Dead’s video game is set in the same universe as the TV show, albeit depicted through a story that is vastly different from the one in the TV show. The game is an episodic adventure, so you will need to play it in order to experience a harrowing yet breathtaking plotline and gameplay.

Unturned

Image via Smartly Dressed Games

Unturned is your classic zombie survival game presented in Roblox-style graphics which, ironically, make things even eerier. Players will need to be quick-witted to find supplies and weapons while taking care of food, water, and radiation levels. With a mix of deep combat and survival mechanics, Unturned makes for a challenging experience while also keeping things fun with different multiplayer modes such as battle royale, creative, paintball, RP, and more.

Back 4 Blood

Image via Warner Bros. Games

Basically being the successor of the Left 4 Dead series, Back 4 Blood sees you and your friends fighting off varieties of horrifying zombies to survive through each level of the game. The game has a ton of replayability due to the random elements coming into play within each playthrough.

There also is a Horde mode in which you face countless waves of zombies and need to survive as long as possible. Hardcore stuff for hardcore zombie apocalypse enthusiasts.

The Evil Within 2

Image via Bethesda Softworks

While The Evil Within 2 is not filled to the brim with zombies, it does the survival horror genre very well. Instead of focusing on killing zombies, you need to avoid them in this game. The game shines in its exceptional story and tastefully-distributed fights, leading to an incredibly thrilling adventure.

Zombie Army 4

Image via Rebellion Developments

The Zombie Army series takes the idea of an alternate universe where Adolf Hitler raised an army of the undead. Zombie Army 4 continues the ongoing fight between the Nazi zombies and the Resistance a year after they banished Hitler to hell.

Hitler and his vengeful army return, however, and the fight to contain them once and for all continues. Yeah, the plot is out there, but amusing nonetheless.

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Image via Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption is among the best games ever made, and then its expansion—Undead Nightmare—adds zombies into the mix. How much better can it get than that?

Play as the badass John Marston once again as he tries to uncover the mystery behind the undead while escaping their brain-hungry jaws, coming across a bunch of familiar faces along the way.

Strange Brigade

Image via Rebellion Developments

If you’re ready to be taken back to the Egyptian deserts of the 1930s to undertake a grand treasure-hunting adventure sprawling with zombies, mummies, and a bunch of other epic terrors, then Strange Brigade is for you.

The game is best played with friends as co-op gameplay is the most rewarding way to get through the plethora of puzzles and fight encounters in Strange Brigade. Exploration also plays a big role in the game, so be ready to put in the hours.

Dysmantle

Image via 10tons Ltd.

Trying to escape a violent island environment in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse, the player in Dysmantle needs to slip through the clutches of these enraged undead inhabitants using the unique survival mechanics inbuilt into the game.

The open world is filled with materials and resources for you to use to establish a safe base and claim the land back from the zombies, with the general gameplay being much more forgivable to players than other titles in the zombie survival genre.

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Image via Aspyr Media

Whew, the title is a mouthful, and the game is a hoot, too. Play as the titular Edward “Stubbs” Stubblefield, a fresh undead seeking to right a wrong he committed as a human. Rebel Without a Pulse is set in a futuristic 1959, where Stubbs seeks to take care of anyone that comes in the way of his mission.

Stubbs has a variety of useful abilities, such as tossing his head like an explosive or controlling enemies with his hand. This is one of the only zombie games where the humans are your enemies, and with the game’s humor, it definitely stands out as a must-play.