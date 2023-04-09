Everything included in Dead Island 2 Hell-A edition

Score yourself some extra goodies both inside and outside of the game.

Dead Island 2 has now been revealed and fans don’t have too long to wait before they finally get their chance to play the long-awaited sequel.

Thanks to Gamescom, we have a date for when the game will land—things are kicking things off on April 21, 2023—and we have our first look at the different products available to pre-order. One of these is the “HELL-A” edition.

This version of the game won’t just get you a copy to play, but also a ton of items in-game and in real life. For those curious, here is everything in Dead Island 2’s HELL-A edition.

Everything in the Dead Island 2 Hell-A edition

Image via Deep Silver

If you’re planning on going all out with your Dead Island 2 purchase, then don’t look past the HELL-A edition. This product includes a ton of bonuses both for collecting and bringing more content to the game.

Players who pre-order the game will also get the Memories of Banoi Pack, which includes two weapons from the first game, an additional Skill Card, and a Weapon Perk. However, there are less than two weeks left for players who want to earn this benefit.

Related: How to pre-order Dead Island 2

Here is everything you’ll get if you purchase this version of the game.

Unique Steelbook cover and Game Disc

Dead Island 2 Expansion Pass

Venice Beach Travel Map

Set of six Slayer Tarot Cards

Two Pin Badges

One Patch

Pulp Weapons Pack

Golden Weapons pack

Of course, this bundle will cost more than the standard game, around $100, but you get quite a bit of value for your money. The HELL-A edition is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox consoles. Pre-orders are now live so you can secure your bundle now, but the game won’t arrive until April 21, 2023.