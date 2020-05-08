Group play and bracket results for online 2020 Call of Duty League Florida Home Series

The Florida Mutineers didn’t compete in the last Call of Duty League event. But this weekend, they’ll try to defend their virtual home turf in their first event since winning the Dallas Home Series at the start of April.

The 2020 Florida Home Series kicked off today. It’s the third tournament of the year since the Call of Duty League transitioned to an online-only format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two weeks ago, the Dallas Empire took down the Atlanta FaZe to win the 2020 Chicago Home Series, becoming the first two-time CDL champ. But Florida didn’t participate in that tournament—and Dallas won’t compete this weekend, either.

At the Florida Home Series, eight of the 12 Call of Duty League franchises will be separated into two pools for group play. The two squads from each group that win two matches will move on to play in the single-elimination bracket until the next Home Series champion is crowned.

Here are the results from the 2020 Call of Duty League Florida Home Series, updated with the most recent games on top.

Friday, May 8

London Royal Ravens vs. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles (Group B)

Series tied 1-1

Hackney Yard Hardpoint: 250-194 London

Rammaza Search and Destroy: 6-2 Los Angeles

Atlanta FaZe vs. Paris Legion (Group B)

Atlanta win 3-1

Azhir Cave Hardpoint: 250-212 Atlanta

St. Petrograd Search and Destroy: 6-5 Atlanta

Gun Runner Domination: 148-145 Paris

St. Petrograd Hardpoint: 250-117 Atlanta

This article will be updated until the Florida Home Series ends on Sunday, May 10.