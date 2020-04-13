Florida Mutineers beat Minnesota RØKKR, win online 2020 Call of Duty League Dallas Home Series

Florida is on top for the first time.

The Florida Mutineers would not be denied in their quest for a Call of Duty League event win.

Even with a different lineup from their second-place showing in Atlanta in February, Florida played well throughout the weekend. After another win over the Chicago Huntsmen in the semifinals, the Mutineers defeated the Minnesota RØKKR in the finals today to secure the Dallas Home Series win.

On top for the first time: Congratulations to @Mutineers, the winners of the Dallas Home Series! #FearTheDeep| #CDL2020 pic.twitter.com/Kim6L1lJBT — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) April 13, 2020

The weekend started off poorly when Florida fell to the Toronto Ultra in a five-game series. Facing elimination in each of their subsequent matches, they pulled out wins against the Los Angeles Guerrillas and Chicago to clinch another finals appearance.

Unlike their first time, where they lost to the Atlanta FaZe, Florida rebounded from a map one loss to win three consecutive games. The win marks Florida’s first Home Series victory of the season. They’re the fourth different team to win an event this season.

While the win won’t put them in first place in the league, Florida picked up 50 crucial CDL Points and will be near the top of the standings.

The next event is the Chicago Home Series, which will be played online in about two weeks.