Group play and bracket results for 2020 Call of Duty League Dallas Home Series

It’s been just over a month since the Dallas Empire won the last major Call of Duty tournament. But now, the Call of Duty League is back.

The Call of Duty League will return this weekend with the Dallas Home Series event in an online format. The league recently announced that the remainder of the season is set to be played online in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dallas Home Series will be the fourth tournament—but the first online event—of the 2020 Call of Duty League season. Even though the matches are taking place online, the format will mostly remain the same. The only other difference is that this event will take place from Friday to Sunday instead of it just being a two-day tournament like the other Home Series this year.

At the Dallas Home Series, eight of the 12 Call of Duty League franchises will be separated into two pools for group play. The two teams from each group that win two matches will move on to compete in the single-elimination bracket until a champion is crowned.

Here are the results from the 2020 Call of Duty League Dallas Home Series, updated with the most recent games on top.

Friday, April 10

Florida Mutineers vs. Toronto Ultra (Group A)

Florida lead 2-1

Rammaza Hardpoint: 250-122 Florida

Gun Runner Search and Destroy: 6-0 Toronto

Gun Runner Domination: 174-156 Florida

Seattle Surge vs. Paris Legion (Group B)

Paris win 3-2

Hackney Yard Hardpoint: 250-171 Seattle

St. Petrograd Search and Destroy: 6-1 Paris

St. Petrograd Domination: 163-154 Seattle

Azhir Cave Hardpoint: 250-164 Paris

Gun Runner Search and Destroy: 6-5 Paris

This article will be updated until the Dallas Home Series ends on Sunday, April 12.