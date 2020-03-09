Dallas Empire win 2020 Call of Duty League Los Angeles Home Series

Despite losing to the Atlanta FaZe for the second time this season earlier in the weekend, the Dallas Empire claimed the Call of Duty Los Angeles Home Series title today.

Dallas defeated the Minnesota RØKKR in the event’s finals after Minnesota upset Atlanta in the semifinals. The Empire and RØKKR became the first two teams to go to a game five in the finals of a Home Series event.

The Empire experienced a tough start to their season after multiple losses to FaZe and the Chicago Huntsmen. Their loss to Atlanta earlier in the event didn’t stop them from pushing through group play into the single-elimination bracket, where they faced the hometown OpTic Gaming Los Angeles.

With this Home Series win, the Empire are now in third place in the league with 80 CDL Points. They trail Atlanta and Chicago, who are tied for first place with 90 points.

The Empire will host the next event on March 28 and 29 in Dallas.