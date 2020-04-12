Florida Mutineers eliminate Chicago Huntsmen from online 2020 Call of Duty League Dallas Home Series

Florida are still the only team to win a series against the Huntsmen.

The Florida Mutineers seem to be the kryptonite of the Chicago Huntsmen.

Florida upset Chicago 3-1 today in the semifinals of the online 2020 Call of Duty League Dallas Home Series, eliminating the Huntsmen from the tournament. This marks the second time that the Mutineers have beaten the Huntsmen this year—and they’re still the only team that’s won a series against Chicago.

Related: Group play and bracket results for online 2020 Call of Duty League Dallas Home Series

When Florida first beat the Huntsmen in February at the Atlanta Home Series, it was the first time that twin brothers Arcitys and Prestinni played against one another in their professional careers. But with Prestinni now on the bench, replaced by Fero, the Mutineers took down Chicago today with their revamped lineup.

In Atlanta, Prestinni led the charge for Florida in a reverse sweep of Chicago. Today, however, the Mutineers only needed to play four maps to take care of business.

Florida @Mutineers answer back with a 6-4 SnD to even up the series.



DON'T MISS THIS NEXT MAP! https://t.co/oKMZKln6l8#FearTheDeep | #CDL2020 pic.twitter.com/3odrqLblWu — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) April 12, 2020

Chicago kicked off the series with a 250-199 win on Gun Runner Hardpoint. But then, the Mutineers took control of this showdown.

Despite some impressive clutch plays by Arcitys and Scump, Florida won Piccadilly Search and Destroy 6-4. The Mutineers followed that win up by crushing Chicago on Hackney Yard Domination, 193-125, to take a 2-1 series lead.

With all momentum on their side, Florida closed out the match with a 250-222 win on Azhir Cave Hardpoint. Frosty was on top of the leaderboard with 38 kills.

Underestimate us and we'll drag you into the depths.



MUTINEERS FINALS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kiA0kJVGVG — Florida Mutineers (@Mutineers) April 12, 2020

The second semifinal match of the Dallas Home Series between the Minnesota RØKKR and Dallas Empire is up next. The winner of that series will face Florida in the grand finals later tonight. You can watch all the action on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel.