Pre-order Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation to receive exclusive extras, including Oni operator

PlayStation players will receive an exclusive operator for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 when they pre-order the game through the PlayStation Store.

Hiro “Oni” Watanabe is a gun-for-hire warrior who comes from a long line of samurai. Oni is torn between family and his country but honors the code of the samurai by fighting to clear his disgraced family name. In addition to this exclusive operator, PlayStation players will also be receiving a new high-level weapon blueprint. Oni will be available in both Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and MW2.

Pre-order #ModernWarfare2 through the PS Store secure the exclusive Operator: Hiro "Oni" Watanabe on day one, stocked with a high-level Weapon Blueprint 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PRXrLTMeZu — Call of Duty @ #CODNext (@CallofDuty) September 15, 2022

PlayStation has always been partnered with Call of Duty in some form for bonuses like early beta access and more. But this time around, PlayStation users will be able to earn an additional exclusive outside of an early beta when they pre-order the game through the PlayStation Store. Now, there will be a distinction between those who play on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation with this skin. It also gives players more incentive to pre-order the title to get the weapon blueprint to stomp early on in multiplayer and have some flashy extras for Warzone 2.0.

To pre-order MW2 on the PlayStation Store, players will have to go to the store and search for the latest Call of Duty title. From there, they will have the option to pre-order MW2.

MW2 releases on Oct. 28 on all platforms. There is no special version of the game that has to be pre-ordered to receive the Oni operator and exclusive weapon blueprint.