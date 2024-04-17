Pacifist CoD player returns for MW3, reaches 10th prestige again without killing anyone

A Call of Duty player has reached 10th prestige without killing a single enemy player, and it’s not the first time they’ve done it, either.

A Reddit user named Pilgore1 posted a screenshot of their shocking Combat Record in Modern Warfare 3, touting a 0.00 kill/death ratio to go along with an astounding 3.91 win/loss ratio, demonstrating a sense of true selflessness.

Wow. Image via u/Pilgore1 on Reddit

But this is just a repeat of last year. Pilgore1 accomplished the same feat in Modern Warfare 2, although they’ve done it way faster and more efficiently this time around in MW3. Last year, it took them over 100 hours and 688 games to reach level 500 (10th prestige), and in MW3, they’ve done it in just over 75 hours, or 486 games.

Even more impressive, though, is that their win/loss ratio has only gotten higher. In MW2, they boasted a 2.94 ratio, meaning they have only gotten better at carrying the team without notching a single elimination.

Pilgore1 followed up in the comments, explaining that they play “mostly Hardpoint and Domination” while “shooting down and everything and spamming UAV/CUAV (scorestreaks) all match.” They follow up with a Riot Shield primary and an LMG or Stormender for shooting down killstreaks, along with Decoy Grenades and the DDOS Field Upgrade “for easy points to help get scorestreaks.” And they said they reached 10th prestige so fast by playing Small Map Moshpit and taking advantage of double XP.

How did they get this far without getting any kills? Pilgore1 said there were “a few close calls,” such as almost getting direct hits on players with Decoy Grenades, but “God spared me,” according to the pacifist gamer.

When asked last year about why they play the game the way they do, they said: “it’s a video game, everything we do is pointless.”

