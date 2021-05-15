OpTic Chicago defeat Dallas Empire, Florida Mutineers to stay alive in 2021 Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major

OpTic Chicago are moving on to Championship Sunday of the 2021 Call of Duty League’s Stage Three Major.

Heading into this week's Major, Chicago were coming off a disappointing 2-3 performance in Stage Three group play. This meant OpTic immediately started the double-elimination tournament in the losers bracket, putting their backs against the wall from the get-go.

But Chicago proved any doubters wrong today with two 3-0 victories over the Dallas Empire and Florida Mutineers, securing at least a top-four placing at the Stage Three Major.

Job's not finished. Against Florida later today. #BrickByBrick pic.twitter.com/BGzZOJJNem — OpTic Chicago (@OpTicCHI) May 15, 2021

Dashy was the star of the day for OpTic. He produced a jaw-dropping 2.15 overall K/D (71/33) in Chicago's first series of the day against Dallas, including a 35-kill performance in OpTic's 250-151 victory in map one, Garrison Hardpoint. The 22-year-old also went 29/14 in map three, Raid Control, to help Chicago close out the series sweep of the Empire.

In OpTic's second match of the day against Florida, Dashy only had a 1.19 overall K/D (44/37). He made the play of the series, though, in round 11 of map two, Raid Search and Destroy. The young assault rifle player picked up the ace and one-vs-three clutch to give Chicago the 6-5 map win and all momentum in the series.

Overall, OpTic had a 6-0 map count today en route to eliminating Dallas and Florida from the tournament. They most notably won both Search and Destroy maps 6-5 today and are now 3-0 in the game mode at the Stage Three Major.

OpTic will face off against the Stage Two Major champions, the Toronto Ultra, tomorrow to try to advance to the losers bracket finals.

There's still one more match left to be played before today's CDL action concludes, however. The Atlanta FaZe will take on the New York Subliners to determine the first grand finalist of the Stage Three Major.